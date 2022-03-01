Victoria Corder

Click here to read the full article. While the rearview mirror shows inventory receipt delays and the Omicron surge hurting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s fourth quarter results, the company’s focused on 2022 as it begins a new chapter as a net-store opener for the first time since 2008. In a Nutshell: Investors weren’t happy with fourth quarter results that missed Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates, sending shares of Abercrombie down 15.7 percent to $30.24 shortly after the start of trading on Wednesday. “Following inventory receipt delays that impacted the peak holiday selling period, sales trends initially improved as product began to...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO