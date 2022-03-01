ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Victoria Corder

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorton Rose Fulbright is pleased to announce that Victoria Corder has been promoted to...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Heather Arnold

Previously, Arnold was a graphic designer, the first female designer for the company she first worked for after college. Today, she continues to forge that path by becoming a leader in the bicycle and tourism industries.
TOURISM
bizjournals

Arizona developer seeking approvals for massive residential project on 326 acres in Gastonia

Documents show Suncrest Real Estate & Land is seeking to rezone more than 325 acres in Gaston County, where it is proposing up to 877 residential units at the site. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
GASTONIA, NC
bizjournals

Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie CEO Dissects ‘Fundamental Shift’ in Store Strategy

Click here to read the full article. While the rearview mirror shows inventory receipt delays and the Omicron surge hurting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s fourth quarter results, the company’s focused on 2022 as it begins a new chapter as a net-store opener for the first time since 2008. In a Nutshell: Investors weren’t happy with fourth quarter results that missed Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates, sending shares of Abercrombie down 15.7 percent to $30.24 shortly after the start of trading on Wednesday. “Following inventory receipt delays that impacted the peak holiday selling period, sales trends initially improved as product began to...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Three thoughts on leadership from the founder and CEO of AppHarvest

AppHarvest Inc. went public last year, raising nearly $500 million in capital in the process. Now, the agtech company is looking to double its 550-person workforce in 2022 as it plans to open high-tech indoor farms in Berea, Somerset and Richmond, Kentucky in addition to its 60-acre flagship farm in Morehead, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Reuters

Santander accelerates digital push, CEO to report exclusively to board

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) on Thursday said its Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez will report exclusively to the bank's board as part of a change in its corporate governance structure while accelerating its digital transformation. Until now, Alvarez also reported to Chairman Ana Botin, who...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Davis-based BioConsortia expands work with chemical giant Mosaic

After successful field trials last year, chemical giant The Mosaic Co. has expanded its collaboration with Davis-based BioConsortia Inc. to include major Asian food-producing countries. In December 2020, the two companies negotiated a deal where Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) got exclusive rights for BioConsortia's nitrogen-fixing microbial products for some major row...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Oregon restaurant group to pay $169,000 in labor violation fines

A chain of restaurants in Portland, Salem and Eugene has been fined more than $169,000 for unpaid tips and overtime, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Kkoki Korean BBQ, which operates locations in the three cities, allegedly underpaid 118 workers by withholding tips, allowing managers to take a portion of tips and only paying overtime after 86 hours of work, according to a Labor Department news release.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Apartment investors eye southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities

Amid high demand for workforce housing and rising rents, out-of-state investors are eyeing southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities. Like many powerful women before you, engage in an opportunity for mentorship from the most influential women in Atlanta's local business community. 2022 CFO of the Year Awards. Atlanta Business Chronicle and...
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Brohn named a top homebuilder in Austin

More than 3,000 local families have found sanctuary within a Brohn home since Aaron Boenig and Adam Boenig started the business about 20 years ago — and the company has really been on a roll as of late with bigger numbers and customers raving about quality. That helped it earn an award as top local volume homebuilder during ABJ's 2022 Residential Real Estate Awards.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

Attorney insights on decision tied to machinery, tools and patterns (video)

Reinhart shareholder Don Millis reviews the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission's decision on manufacturing standards and provides real world examples based on this decision. If you have any questions on this matter or another property tax issue, feel free to contact Don Millis or another member of Reinhart's State and Local Tax Team.
WISCONSIN STATE
bizjournals

Austin Eastciders gets new leader

John Glick came to Eastciders with more than three decades of industry experience, including stints at Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser-Busch. The company, a top 10 cider maker in the U.S., is busy developing new products. Plus, ABJ subscribers can access a data-packed list of startup accelerators that can help young consumer goods companies scale up.
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

Boeing commits $2M to Ukraine humanitarian efforts

Aerospace giant Boeing Co. said it has committed $2 million to an emergency assistance package to support humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine. A gathering of family-business leaders, executives from various local companies and members from the Family Business of the Year. 2022 Corporate Citizenship Awards. Nominate a socially responsible business...
ADVOCACY
bizjournals

WomanVenture is offering microloans to small Minnesota businesses

WomanVenture, the St. Paul-based nonprofit that focuses on helping women achieve economic success, has launched a small-dollar loan program. "Sometimes, you just need a little money, quickly disbursed, for your business. It can be the difference between success and failure," says WomanVenture on its website. Under the new program, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
bizjournals

The new fight for talent

Remote working has allowed big Bay Area companies to hire Sacramento-based tech workers without the requirement that they move to expensive Bay Area cities. It also means homegrown tech companies can likewise hire from anywhere.
SACRAMENTO, CA
bizjournals

Businesses have earned trust around DEI commitments. What’s next?

It should come as no surprise to any Atlanta-based business leader that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives remain high on the corporate priority list. Progress has been made as many companies have accelerated their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and I’m hopeful for the future. That being said, there is no finish line when it comes to DEI.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Unreal estate? Milwaukee developer F Street buys land — and a boat — in the metaverse.

Milwaukee's F Street Group is the developer behind local real estate projects including The 42 in the Brewery District, which houses MKE Brewing Co.'s brewery and taproom, among other local commercial spaces. But the real estate development firm, led by president Scott Lurie, is also thinking beyond the physical realm....
bizjournals

Women of Influence 2022: Anyeley Hallová of Adre

Anyeley Hallová had a big 2021. That January, she was elected vice-chair of the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission, a government group concerned with state land use moves and overseeing the Department of Land Conservation and Development. "The commission, our staff and our state have benefitted greatly from...
PORTLAND, OR

