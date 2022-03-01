ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 2022 free agency: 6 items that should be on the team's to-do-list in March

By Tim Weaver
 6 days ago
The NFL’s free agency period begins about two weeks from now, when reps can begin negotiating with teams on behalf of players who are about to become unrestricted free agents. This will be a critical time for the Seahawks in determining how well their offseason goes. Seattle has several a number of free agents to retain and a few more roster holes to fill before they start preparing in earnest for the 2022 NFL draft class.

Let’s take stock. Here are six items for coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider to take care of before the calendar turns to April.

1

Defense: Re-sign FS Quandre Diggs, CB D.J. Reed, DT Al Woods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mw2Ko_0eSTlhzs00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

First up, Seattle has to keep their most critical three defensive pending free agents. That means Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs and starting right cornerback D.J. Reed – both of whom the team plans to re-sign.

They should also do everything they can to retain veteran defensive tackle Al Woods, who was their best run defender during the 2021 season and says he’s open to returning.

2

Offense: Re-sign LT Duane Brown, RB Rashaad Penny and the TEs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rrzs_0eSTlhzs00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

On the other side of the ball, there are also a few important pieces to re-sign. Duane Brown can’t continue blocking forever but they have to keep him around at least until they find a promising potential successor at left tackle.

Sudden superstar running back Rashaad Penny also has to be taken care of to keep the run game going strong. Penny shouldn’t be terribly expensive, either.

Bringing Gerald Everett and Will Dissly back shouldn’t stop Seattle from going after another tight end but they are both worth keeping, as well.

3

Take a swing at a star EDGE rusher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6Pzt_0eSTlhzs00
(AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

After their own free agents are re-signed, the first order of business should be to find a superstar edge defender to boost the pass rush rotation. At the top of the list should be Von Miller, who shares a connection with Russell Wilson and has thrived as a 3-4 OLB in a Vic Fangio-style defense before.

Chandler Jones, Haason Reddick and former Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney are also worth considering to hit this spot.

4

Sign an upgrade at center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5OMb_0eSTlhzs00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Next, Seattle should move to the other side of the trenches to address their most pressing needs on the offensive line. If they have a chance to sign a star switch-hitting tackle like Trent Brown or Orlando Brown Jr. they should absolutely go for it. However, the middle of the line is more important. Last season Kyle Fuller bombed and Ethan Pocic struggled in pass protection, which should make center the No. 1 priority here.

There are several good names worth looking at, but Brian Allen of the Rams should be the top target given his age and familiarity with the scheme.

5

Find Russell Wilson a legitimate WR3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3gYx_0eSTlhzs00
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

It may not seem like a major need with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf making for one of the game’s best 1-2 punches at wide receiver. However, modern offenses are only as good as their No. 3 option and Dee Eskridge basically had a lost rookie season due to injuries. Signing another home-run threat at WR3 should be on the table in any case.

Assuming that Chris Godwin and Davante Adams aren’t going anywhere (they’re not) Odell Beckham Jr. is the best name about to hit the market, followed by Allen Robinson. A short list of some cheaper WR3 options include Will Fuller, Mike Williams and Emmanuel Sanders.

6

Fill the hole in the slot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzuVP_0eSTlhzs00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks won’t be able to take care of all their positional needs in free agency, but if they can add one more to the list it should be the slot.

With Marquise Blair hampered by injuries the last two seasons, Ugo Amadi has been taken advantage of in coverage repeatedly. There’s no such thing as a flawless defensive unit and it’s not a huge priority, but Seattle should at least try to score an upgrade here, as well. Bryce Callahan and Chris Harris Jr. are the most interesting free agents at this spot and they fit the new look Clint Hurtt’s defense is going for.

