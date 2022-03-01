ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pembina, KKR to combine in Canadian gas midstream JV

Cover picture for the articleThe C$11.4bn JV will have the capacity to process a third of western Canadian natural gas production. Pembina Pipeline, a major western Canadian energy infrastructure company, and global investment platform KKR said March 1 they had entered into a definitive agreement to combine their respective western Canadian natural gas processing assets...

#Kkr#Canadian#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Energy Transfer Lp#Pembina Pipeline#Newco#Veresen Midstream#Energy Transfer Canada#Jv
