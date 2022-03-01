ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Mike Waltz Presses Biden Administration on Chinese Purchase of Canadian-Owned Mine

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkjSo_0eSTlGMN00

Last week, U.S. Reps. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., Elise Stefanik, R-NY, and Lance Gooden, R-Texas, sent a letter to U.S. Sec. of State Anthony Blinken, U.S. Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin, U.S. Sec. of Interior Debra Haaland, U.S. Sec. of Commerce Gina Raimondo and U.S. Sec. of Energy Jennifer Granholm pressing the Biden administration on its knowledge and involvement in the Chinese state-owned acquisition of Neo Lithium Corp and the results of the U.S.-Canada Joint Action Plan for Critical Minerals Cooperation (Action Plan).

The letter raises questions regarding whether the United States was notified during Action Plan engagements or dialogues of the pending acquisition by the Chinese state-owned firm Zijin Mining Group Ltd and why a United States review did not occur. Days after the Canadian government consented to the agreement, Argentina joined China’s Belt and Road initiative.

“Just this week the Biden administration touted its efforts to secure domestic supply of critical minerals that economic, energy, and national security relies, yet our neighbors in Canada, that we have an existing Action Plan to address this very issue with, have rubber-stamped the Chinese Communist Party’s acquisition of a lithium mine in the Western Hemisphere,” said Waltz. “A sale of this magnitude to our greatest global adversary is deeply concerning and runs counter to the stated goal of securing a critical mineral supply chain for the U.S. and our allies. The United States and Canada have been collaborating within an Action Plan for two years, this result raises serious questions about the attention and progress the two countries are putting into securing the critical mineral supply chain.”

“The Chinese Communist Party’s influence and control over U.S. supply chains is reason for concern for every American,” said Stefanik. “The Chinese takeover of a Canadian mining company further threatens North American supply chains, and Americans deserve to know how this transaction came about and whether it was in accordance with the U.S.-Canada Joint Action Plan. I’m pushing for transparency, so Congress can ensure U.S.-Canadian resources are not further jeopardized by the Chinese Communist Party.”

“Canada’s decision to allow the sale of a lithium mine to a Chinese company undermines the national security of both our nations and the American people deserve to know if the Biden administration was aware or did anything to prevent it from occurring,” said Gooden. “China will stop at nothing to monopolize the global critical mineral supply and it is vital the United States and our allies work together to prevent this.”

:The letter prods at why the Action Plan document is an ‘internal’ government document, unavailable to the public. This has resulted in opaque engagements between the two countries. The American people deserve an update on the Action Plan engagements that President Biden pledged to ‘strengthen,’” Waltz’s office noted.

The letter lays out additional concerns and includes the following:

In February 2021, President Biden announced agreement to “strengthen” the Action Plan. Since then, it has been reported that Secretary Raimando and other federal officials have agreed to meet quarterly with Canadian counterparts to discuss supply chains, including critical minerals.…

We understand that at a minimum, the Action Plan is intended to spark collaboration for sharing information and analysis, and to promote overall coordination in the interest of securing the U.S.-Canada supply chain for critical minerals. This interagency effort is intended to include industry across a broad range of strategic sectors. We would expect the working group or sub-groups to consider acquisition strategies, information sharing, monitoring foreign ownership and control of industry investments (including downstream), identifying data gaps, prioritizing minerals with disruption vulnerabilities and greatest demand, project financing, licensing and rights agreements, processing agreements, and minority shareholdings considerations.

We are requesting a briefing regarding previous Action Plan working group engagements, initiatives, dialogues, recommendations, and information. We also seek all plans for the “strengthened” Action Plan. Additionally, we ask that any notification or communication between the Canadian government and United States agencies regarding the Neo Lithium acquisition be provided in the brief, plus a legal justification for the United States not conducting a formal review of the transaction, and transcripts from Secretary Raimondo’s November meetings with Canada’s Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne. If any information to be covered in such brief is classified (as in Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States jurisdiction), we will accommodate a secure space at the Capitol for the discussion.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Democrats put pressure on Biden to ban Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faces growing calls from fellow Democrats to ban imports of Russian oil as lawmakers desperately try to find a way to stop President Vladimir Putin’s bloody war in Ukraine. “It is so obviously apparent that we need to cut it off. I wonder...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Lance Gooden
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Gina Raimondo
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Mining Equipment#Chinese#Defense Lloyd Austin#Interior Debra Haaland#Sec#Neo Lithium Corp#Zijin Mining Group Ltd#North American#Americans
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama would put Republicans 'in a very difficult position' if she ran for president because she is 'popular AND immune to criticism', former Trump aide warns

A former Trump administration official this weekend floated the possibility of Michelle Obama succeeding President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee, warning that the former first lady would be a formidable opponent to the GOP. 'If [Democrats] were to run Michelle Obama, that would put us in a very...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Canada
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy