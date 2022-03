Two weeks ago girls basketball players across Wisconsin fired up their laptops or turned on TVs to find out where they would be seeded in this year’s WIAA playoffs. It was the first time the WIAA streamed its seeding announcements, a new feature after the WIAA and the state’s basketball coaches overhauled how it seeded the state playoffs. Gone was the use of a coaches’ meeting that decided the pairings for the first round of the regional tournaments. Now the WIAA uses electronic seeding, done with a formula that aims to seed teams in a fair manner while taking into account a variety of factors.

BASKETBALL ・ 21 HOURS AGO