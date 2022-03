Anyone who has ever experienced sibling envy wouldn’t want to be born into the Pollard family. Amongst the first generation of Pollards to be born in Chicago were the first Black head coach in the NFL, the first Black licensed nurse in Illinois, an early producer and director of silent films, the first Black woman graduate of Northwestern University, and an internationally touring jazz musician. The parents of these esteemed children built a life as the first Black residents of Rogers Park on Chicago’s North Side, and their grandchild won a medal at the Olympics.

