Woman throws Ex’s 3-year-old pug from 7th floor balcony

A Flordia man takes legal actions against his ex-girlfriend after she allegedly threw his dog from his seventh-floor condo balcony, according to WFLA

Eric Adeson told his attorneys that his now ex-girlfriend Shelley Nicole Vaughn entered his apartment drunk and began arguing with him.

Adeson repeatedly asked Vaughn to leave his apartment but Vaughn only became more angry striking and taking Adeson’s keys and cell phone and throwing them off the balcony.

Vaughn then allegedly picked up Adeson’s 3-year-old pug Bucky and threw it off the balcony.

Several residents of the building and people on the street witnessed the event and called the police.

The police arrived at the scene and found the dog was dead on the pavement.

“I’m devastated,” Adeson said at a press conference called by his attorneys. “It’s like a blur.” FOX8 reports.

Shelley Nicole Vaughn was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

