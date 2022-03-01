Owners vow more security after multiple fights break out at South County pizza restaurant
The demand for more qualified teachers in Missouri is becoming an increasingly urgent issue for both....www.kmov.com
The demand for more qualified teachers in Missouri is becoming an increasingly urgent issue for both....www.kmov.com
Always some ghetto folks. They shot up the st charles one a few years back. They can’t even have one in North county because of the way they act
No matter how far out they put these establishments, Blacks still find them. Stop spending your money where you're not wanted! Discipline your children and teach them how to behave in public. The saddest thing is, in each case, it's teens ruining fun for younger children. All teens, Black and White, should be accompanied by parents or a responsible adult.
So no one was arrested and that leads me to question their race 🤔Wait The lady said her brother is 9😮. She looks like she's 30+. Their parents are swinging it...lol
Comments / 13