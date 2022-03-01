Neuriva Plus Review: Is it better than Neuriva Brain Performance?

Neuriva Plus is a hugely popular brain supplement from Schiff Vitamins. As the name suggests, it is supposed to be an improved, stronger, more advanced version of the original Neuriva Brain Performance nootropic. The original Neuriva formulation is already a top selling nootropic supplement, and Neuriva Plus promises to do everything Neuriva can do, and more!

Specifically, Neuriva Plus promises to deliver the following benefits:

Enhanced memory and learning

Sharper focus and concentration

Better reasoning

Strengthens connections between brain cells

Supports long-term brain health

Neuriva Plus doesn’t make any claims about increasing mental energy. Rather, this is really more of a memory supplement and long-term nootropic support stack than a potent cognitive enhancer. The last two benefits – about building more connections between brain cells – is very interesting. If it really works, that’s pretty impressive!

So, does Neuriva Plus really work? Is it effective for memory, focus, and “reasoning” as the manufacturer claims? Is Neuriva Plus better than original Neuriva? Is it worth the extra cost? In this impartial Neuriva Plus review, we answer all of these questions and more.

What’s a better Neuriva Plus alternative?

NooCube is currently the highest rated nootropic supplement on the market. This complete, daily nootropic stack provides comprehensive brain support. Users of NooCube can expect rapid increases in focus, concentration and learning, faster processing speeds, and better working memory function. Long-term, NooCube supports optimal cognitive function and brain cell health.

At just $29.99 per bottle, NooCUbe offers far superior value for money than comparable nootropics.

>>>Learn more about our top rated nootropic and Neuriva Plus alternative at NooCube.com<<<

What ingredients are in Neuriva Plus?

Let’s take a look at the Neuriva Plus ingredients list and see what this nootropic stack has to offer. Here is the ingredients list that is shown on the Neuriva Plus website:

Vitamin B6 – 100% RDI

Folate – 170% RDI

Vitamin B12 – 100%

Coffee fruit extract – 200mg

Phosphatidylserine – 100mg

As you can see, the only difference between the Neuriva ingredients and Neuriva Plus’ ingredients is the introduction of B Vitamins. While folate, B6 and B12 definitely have a positive effect on brain function and brain health, the effect isn’t very large. None of these B vitamins are going to have a measurable, noticeable impact on cognitive performance.

Here is a quick overview of each Neuriva Plus ingredient and what it does for brain health or cognitive performance.

Vitamin B6 – 100% RDI

B6 is vital for energy metabolism. Low levels of B6 will result in chronic fatigue. That applies to both mental and physical fatigue. B6 deficiencies will cause poor cognitive performance and low mental stamina. Supplementing with B6 is known to raise mental energy levels. However, the effect is very small.

Folate – 170% RDI

Folate is a B vitamin that is being studied extensively for its potential use as a nootropic agent. Studies have found a strong correlation between folate deficiencies and cognitive decline in old age. Specifically, clinical data suggests that low folate levels may exacerbate memory loss in older people. This is why a lot of the best nootropics for energy on the market today contain folate.

Vitamin B12 – 100%

B12 is known mostly as an energy booster, and it is. But B12 does a lot more than just help with energy metabolism. B12 is vital for the formation of red blood cells, and for the creation and maintenance of nerve cells, including the neurons in your brain.

Coffee fruit extract – 200mg

Coffee fruit extract is one of the ingredients found in Neuriva Brain Performance original formulation, although in Neuriva Plus the dose is doubled. This is also the Neuriva Plus ingredient that is touted as the main driver of the nootropic’s benefits.

According to supplement manufacturers like Schiff Vitamins, coffee fruit extract has been scientifically proven to increase levels of brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Raising BDNF levels would enhance brain cell formation and maintenance. However, no independent studies have ever found coffee fruit or its extracts to be capable of doing this. The only “proof” is in articles posted on manufacturer websites!

Phosphatidylserine – 100mg

Phosphatidylserine is perhaps the only Neuriva Plus ingredient really capable of delivering noticeable cognitive enhancements. Phosphatidylserine is a phospholipid found in large amounts in the human brain. There it is used to make new brain cell membranes. Low levels of phosphatidylserine will lead to cognitive decline, while phosphatidylserine supplements have been found to be effective for improving memory performance in older people.

Does Neuriva Plus really work?

Does Neuriva Plus really do all of the things it promises?

We think that is very unlikely. Given the ingredients it contains, we don’t see how Neuriva Plus can possibly promise to do all of the things it claims on the bottle and the website.

The ingredients in Neuriva Plus are not very impressive. The only true, proven nootropic among them is phosphatidylserine. While definitely effective in the long-term, even this nootropic cannot improve brain performance in the short-term, so users will not experience any noticeable improvement in focus, learning or mental clarity. Phosphatidylserine is effective for preserving memory function when taken for many months.

Whole coffee fruit extract is completely unproven as far as we’re concerned. No independent clinical trials have found it does anything to BDNF levels in the brain above the slight incrwase sometimes observed after a person drinks coffee.

The rest of the Neuriva Plus ingredients are just B vitamins. So all-in-all, Neuriva Plus is not the potent brain supplement it makes itself out to be!

Will Neuriva Plus cause side effects?

One major benefit of Neuriva Plus is that it should not cause side effects in any users. The ingredients in Neuriva Plus are all natural substances found in fairly large quantities in common foods and drinks. While we don’t think this is ever going to do much for your cognitive performance, it also isn’t going to do you a great deal of harm!

More importantly, all of Neuriva Plus’ ingredients have been tested in robust clinical trials. All of them have been deemed safe for regular, long-term human consumption at the doses found in Neuriva Plus.

That said, consuming any new supplement – even a natural, herbal nootropic – is going to come with some risk of side effects. Some Neuriva Plus users may find they experience nausea, stomach cramps, gas, bloating and diarrhea when they first start taking the supplement. If you do experience these side effects, stop taking Neuriva Plus and they should subside. Always talk to your doctor before using any new nootropics and do your research carefully.

How much does Neuriva Plus cost?

Is Neuriva Plus worth the money?

The answer to that is a very strong “no”. Neuriva Plus is, in our opinion, massively overpriced for what you get.

A single bottle of Neuriva Plus costs $49.99. That is $1.66 per day if you use it long-term as recommended. Compared to a stack like NooCube, which costs $29.99 per bottle in multi-box deals and provides significantly more benefits, Neuriva Plus is clearly terrible value for money.

Even similarly priced nootropics will typically offer better value for money than Neuriva Plus because they should contain more effective ingredients covering more areas of brain function. Whatever way you look at it, Neuriva Plus is very expensive for what you get!

>>>Learn more about NooCube and see latest prices from NooCube.com<<<

Neuriva vs Neuriva Plus: Which is better?

So which is the better brain supplement overall, Neuriva Original or Neuriva Plus?

The answer to this really depends on what you value in a nootropic supplement.

If you want as much brain support as you can get regardless of the cost (and you really want to use a Neuriva product), then Neuriva Plus is the way to go. The added B vitamins will definitely give your brain extra support over many months and years. And if you believe coffee fruit extract has any benefit, Neuriva Plus does contain a much larger dose.

However, Neuriva Plus is far more expensive than Neuriva original while offering very little extra. We think $49.99 is a ridiculous price for what is really a phosphatidylserine and B vitamin stack (coffee fruit is not backed by any independent clinical trials).

That being said, we don’t think either of these nootropics is the best option for boosting focus, memory or learning.

There are other nootropic supplements on the market right now which offer far more benefits than either Neuriva or Neuriva Plus despite costing a lot less.

NooCube, for example, offers a lot more short-term cognitive support than Neuriva Plus. NooCube quickly boosts focus, concentration and processing speeds, whereas Neuriva Plus doesn’t do any of this. NooCube also provides far more long-range memory and brain health support than Neuriva Plus.

While we believe NooCube is the best nootropic overall on the market, a lot of other nootropics offer better benefits and much better value than Neuriva Plus.

>>>Learn more about NooCube and see latest prices from NooCube.com<<<