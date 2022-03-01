McComb man charged with murder nearly a year after shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A McComb man was charged with murder after a shooting victim died in the hospital in March 2021.

McComb police said they were called about a man laying in a parking lot on Summit Street on March 26, 2021. The man was identified as Jarvis Miller and was then taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Miller later died while in the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw Miller and Frecardo Raushaud Brown get into a verbal altercation. They said Brown left, came back with a gun, shot Miller and left the scene.

Brown was arrested in a home on Johnson Street in McComb on February 27, 2022. He was charged with murder.

