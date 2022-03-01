McComb man charged with murder nearly a year after shooting
MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A McComb man was charged with murder after a shooting victim died in the hospital in March 2021.
McComb police said they were called about a man laying in a parking lot on Summit Street on March 26, 2021. The man was identified as Jarvis Miller and was then taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Miller later died while in the hospital.Mississippi woman dies in I-10 wreck with stopped police car
Witnesses at the scene said they saw Miller and Frecardo Raushaud Brown get into a verbal altercation. They said Brown left, came back with a gun, shot Miller and left the scene.
Brown was arrested in a home on Johnson Street in McComb on February 27, 2022. He was charged with murder.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0