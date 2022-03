SAN ANTONIO — Crawfish season has officially began! And if you're looking to taste them while they're at their peak, one San Antonio restaurant has you covered. "L.A. Crawfish has been around for many years," said Franchise Director Katie Pham. "We are a Cajun and Asian fusion seafood concept. We take your most traditional Cajun dishes and we add our own Asian twist to it to bring that extra kick of flavor."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO