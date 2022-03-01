ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Give your cat some TLC with this DIY cat massager

By Christopher McFadden
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the video player is not working, you can watch the video from this alternative link. Is your pet cat in need of some immediate TLC? Would he/she love a little neck massage?. Then why not consider making this simple, yet effective, cat massager?. As you can imagine, you'll...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

These cats are just doing what cats do

DEAR JOAN — Seven years ago, I lost both of my cats within weeks of each other. I took it very hard. They had been my constant companions for a number of years, and I just didn’t think I could open my heart again. But I missed not...
PETS
Ironton Tribune

MJ Wixsom: Getting to know your cat better

I have been working with a new software to create new exam room videos. While I think the animation adds something to it, this is the text of one that I have been working on for the last few weeks. “Cats are amazing creatures and they make wonderful pets, but...
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Cats Don't Have to Be Bad For the Environment: How to Greenify Your Feline

More people love cats than those who don't, and there are currently an estimated 86 million pet cats in America alone. And while these cute and cuddly little aloof monsters provide endless hours of entertainment for us on social media and in our homes, there are certainly some negative aspects to keeping pet felines, as well. Cats can be bad for the environment, from killing birds to spreading diseases to cat litter that fills up landfills and does not biodegrade. Here are a few ways to make sure your little pet has little impact on the environment.
ANIMALS
MySanAntonio

Simple purchases that will give your bathroom some personality

While we may not think about it, we do tend to spend a lot of time in the bathroom, so why not make it looks a little bit nicer. This list has some pretty (literally) alternatives to the drab and plain products you tend to find in the bathroom. From a wooden mat to a combination hamper and shelf, you’ll find things that are not only functional but make your bathroom look nicer.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Diy#Tlc#Massage#Design#Popsicle
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Do Dogs Know When They're Dying?

Adrienne is a dog trainer and former veterinary assistant. She has taken several specialized courses on hospice care for dogs. Whether dogs know when they are dying is something that has puzzled many dog owners across the globe. Since dogs cannot talk, we may really never know the exact answer,...
PETS
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Salty Attitude When Told He Can’t Play Outside and It’s Too Dog Gone Funny [WATCH]

Our dogs are just as much a part of our family as our kids. If you think about it, there are many similarities. We have to take care of them by providing them shelter, feeding them, taking them to the doctor, play with them, teach them and give them love. We also have to handle their discipline them, give them boundaries, and deal with their little attitudes.
PETS
LiveScience

Dog vision: How do dogs see the world?

Dog vision is very different from human vision. Dogs see the world in fewer hues than we do, but this doesn't mean our canine companions are completely colorblind. But even if dogs' visual worlds are not as clear or as colorful as ours, their ability to see motion is superior.
ANIMALS
Refinery29

The Boho Leather Bag That Hundreds Of Reviewers Call “Perfect”

Does the perfect handbag exist? It's a question that we find ourselves asking quite often as shopping experts, especially when fashion month rolls around, bringing with it a flurry of eye-catching trends. But as much as we love ogling the luxe looks on display each season, the runway isn't always the best place to spot a sure-fire selection for a handbag that's guaranteed to please. Instead, we turn to the comments section for guidance, where satisfied customers can wax poetic about the tried-and-true finds. And if these reviewers are to believed — especially when they come in the hundreds — there's one purse floating out there on the interwebs that's just about as close to perfect as it gets. Meet: The Bianca, brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Paul and Lainie Schreiber, who founded Latico Leathers in 1984.
APPAREL
People

28 Clever Amazon Finds for Small-Space Living — Starting at $15

Shop space-saving hacks for your kitchen, bedroom, entryway, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When it comes to living in a small space (shout out to my...
SHOPPING
CatTime

How To Get Your Cat Into Their Carrier Comfortably

Many cat parents walk away with scratch marks after trying to force a feline into a carrier. So, if you get anxious even thinking about it, try these tips. The post How To Get Your Cat Into Their Carrier Comfortably appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
Motor1.com

Take A Tour Of This Couple's DIY Bus-Based Motorhome

After all of their six kids were out of the house, this couple converted a bus into a motorhome and hit the road. The interior of this rig has all the amenities you could ever want making this a tiny house of wheels. They were able to find this 1994...
CARS
Parade

Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws? Experts Debunk Each Cause of Incessant Paw-Licking

Dogs do a lot of silly things but even though some of their behavior doesn’t seem all that explainable, frequently licking of the paws might be a sign of a potential medical condition. Of course, all dogs will lick their paws at some point or another, but if your pet is licking excessively, there could be a handful (paw-ful?) of reasons that might cause this behavior.
PETS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy