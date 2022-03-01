ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, GA

GBI, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office searching for shooting suspect, one in custody

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIUF6_0eSTjcnV00

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Washington last week.

Joshua E. Walton, 23, of Washington, is wanted for Aggravated Assault and other charges relating to a shooting incident at the Citgo convenience store on February 22nd.

A second suspect, Corey C. Danner III, 18, surrendered to investigators on Tuesday in Wilkes County. He is currently in the Wilkes County Jail.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, at approximately 8:50 PM, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Citgo convenience store at 117 E. Robert Toombs.

Once deputies arrived, they found Michael Wilkinson, 41, of Washington, had been struck by shattered glass during the shooting incident causing minor injuries. He refused medical treatment.

Preliminary investigating by the Sheriff’s Office and GBI revealed that three men entered the store and began arguing.

Wilkinson was inside the store but was not involved in the argument.

Augusta man wanted for Terroristic Threats and Acts

Two of the individuals, identified as Corey C. Danner III and Joshua E. Walton, exited the store and began shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Danner and Walton left the scene after the shooting. The third man involved in the argument was not charged

Further investigation revealed that Wilkinson and the store’s clerk, Ashley Moore, attempted to conceal evidence related to the shooting incident.

Wilkinson and Moore, 30, of Washington, were each charged with one count of felony Tampering with Evidence and were taken to the Wilkes County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended in Breonna Taylor’s death. The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that ripped into a neighboring apartment. A judge handed the […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WJBF

11 Georgians arrested in alleged meth trafficking ring

MACON, Ga. (WRBL)– 11 individuals out of Georgia were arrested today, March 3, 2022, in connection to an alleged meth trafficking ring. The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces opened an investigation in Warner Robbins, which led to the execution of 11 different arrest warrants. The following individuals are allegedly apart of the meth trafficking ring, […]
MACON, GA
WJBF

Grand Jury to hear case involving the murder and abuse of Alabama two-year-old

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s toddler was in court Tuesday for his preliminary hearing. The child’s mother, charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, was also in court for her hearing. A Lee County Judge decided there was enough evidence to send the Murder case against 28-year-old Jamario Mitchell to […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Wilkes County, GA
Wilkes County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gbi#County Jail#Aggravated Assault#Citgo#The Sheriff S Office
WJBF

Officer involved accident causes traffic delays near Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident involving a Richmond County deputy is currently tying up traffic near Fort Gordon. The wreck happened around 4:15 this afternoon at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway. Richmond County dispatch has indicated that there are no injuries reported in the accident and there is no word […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

‘Grannies on Guard’ giving kids an alternative to gangs and violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A grieving Columbus grandmother turned her pain into purpose in an effort to keep kids off the streets. Rasheeda Ali lost her 14-year-old grandson, Jaleel Rasheed Ali, to gun violence in Oct, 2021. After his death, she is calling the community together to focus on the youth. Her grandson’s death is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Ten injured, others unaccounted for after apartment explosion and fire

UPDATE 4:40 p.m — There have been 10 people injured from the Silver Spring Friendly Garden Apartments explosion and fire, but there are no new injuries reported, according to WDVM’s reporter on the scene. There are several people unaccounted for and crews will continue working until dark to tear down parts of the building that […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJBF

Dylann Roof takes S.C. church shooting appeal to US Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for convicted church shooter Dylann Roof have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide how to handle disagreements over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. Authorities have said Roof opened fire during a 2015 Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church, killing nine members of the Black […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Woman gets 5-year term for police car fires in 2020 Seattle protest

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman who torched five Seattle police cars during a tumultuous protest that heralded a summer of unrest after George Floyd’s murder in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison. Margaret Channon, 26, of Tacoma, used an aerosol can and a lighter as a makeshift flame-thrower to burn the unoccupied, […]
SEATTLE, WA
WJBF

Road to recovery, plane crash survivors reunite with rescuers

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In November of 2021, a plane crashed in Luzerne County. The father and daughter on board were found injured, but alive thanks to an iPad. Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the family as they see the first responders who saved them for the first time since the crash. Angela white […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WJBF

WJBF

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy