ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Brandi Rhodes Files Two New Trademarks

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago

Brandi Rhodes has filed for two new trademarks. On February 24, Brandi Rhodes filed to trademark "Brandi Rhodes" and "Shot of Brandi" for entertainment and merchandise purposes. Full description:. Mark For: SHOT OF BRANDI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tony Khan Provides More Details on Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

Tony Khan spoke with reporters on a media conference call on Wednesday ahead of tonight's major announcement and Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. Cody Rhodes was brought up several times throughout the call, which led to Khan giving more details on his and Brandi's departure from AEW last month. At one point he was asked if Rhodes' contract had an option for additional years like what the Young Bucks initially agreed to. Khan said he was more interested in locking "The American Nightmare" into a long-term deal and once the two sides were unable to to come to an agreement, he opted to let Cody go.
NBA
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Brandi Rhodes
Fightful

Kevin Owens: Steve Austin Told Me, 'Just Keep Running Your Mouth'

In 2005, Kevin Owens had a chance meeting with Steve Austin at an airport. Austin's in-ring career was over while Owens was just getting started. Seeing an opportunity to speak to one of the biggest draws of all-time, Owens, who was flanked by Sami Zayn, pounced to get advice from "Stone Cold."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Latest On Impending Big AEW Deal, Alexa Bliss And Bayley Updates (Feat. Tony Khan)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
PWMania

The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Professional Wrestling#Combat
Fightful

Sledge Confirms He Is A Free Agent Following ROH Contract Expiring

Sledge is officially a free agent. Sledge announced that his ROH contract expired at midnight on March 1, making him a free agent. Sledge signed with ROH in 2020, but the pandemic quickly hit and he was barely featured on TV. He was inactive in 2020 and didn't make his ROH TV debut until February 2021. Fightful Select recently reported his contract was up soon.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Cody Rhodes’ Status With WWE

It’s been an interesting few weeks for AEW as Cody Rhodes recently announced that he was leaving the company, and Tony Khan announced on Dynamite this week that he purchased ROH. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is reporting that sources have confirmed Cody and Brandi Rhodes parting ways with AEW...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Tony Khan Provides A General Update On The AEW Console Game

Tony Khan provides an update on the AEW video game. With WWE set to release 2K22 on March 11, wrestling video games are at the forefront of fans' minds. All Elite Wrestling is preparing its own console video game which remains in development with Yuke’s, the makers of the WWE SmackDown games.
VIDEO GAMES
Fightful

Tony Khan Says He Would Love To Have Jeff Hardy In AEW Once He Is Free And Clear

Jeff Hardy to AEW is not a foregone conclusion. Since being released by WWE on December 9, many speculated that Jeff Hardy would be joining his brother Matt in AEW once his non-compete clause ended on March 9. Jeff seemed to confirm as much last Wednesday when during an interview with Jared Myers he said, "I'm going to AEW. I'm so excited... I'm so nervous and excited."
WWE
Fightful

Bryan Danielson: What I Don't Like About Eddie Kingston Is Eddie Kingston

Bryan Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston back in the October 2021 in order to advance in the World Championship Eliminator Tournament that he ended up winning at AEW Full Gear. In the build-up to that match, Bryan Danielson, much like CM Punk, was critical of Eddie Kingston’s rise to stardom. Now, even though their paths have not crossed in months, Bryan Danielson took to Twitter to compliment Eddie Kingston while also telling the world that what he doesn't like about Eddie Kingston… is Eddie Kingston.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy