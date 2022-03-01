MVSU receives $100K scholarship endowment from FedEx

ITTA BENA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – FedEx Logistics announced a new $100,000 scholarship endowment to Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU). The scholarship endowment was funded by FedEx Cares, the company’s global community engagement program.

FedEx Logistics currently operates an office on the campus of MVSU, which employs students, building a pipeline of talent to support customs brokerage operations.

“FedEx Logistics is committed to advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and this is a clear example,” said Dr. Udo Lange, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics. “I am proud of our full-circle relationship with MVSU. FedEx Logistics will continue breaking down barriers so that underrepresented groups have a roadmap to access and achieve success.”

Since 2019, FedEx Logistics has operated a satellite office on the MVSU campus in Itta Bena, Miss., staffed with qualified students. The office provides professional opportunities for students, building a pipeline of talent to support the industry-leading customs brokerage operations of FedEx Logistics. With the scholarship endowment, the company continues to expand its relationship with MVSU.

The endowment by FedEx will assist in achieving MVSU’s goal that no student is turned away because of the inability to pay for their education. Eligibility will depend on a student’s satisfactory academic standing, as determined by the university.

