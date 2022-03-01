Texas cornerback Jamarion Clark lines up trip to Centennial State

Louisiana Tech is expected to hire Incarnate Word’s Casey Walker as defensive line coach, according to Matt Zenitz. The 32-year-old replaces Jamarkus McFarland, who left for TCU. Walker had just joined Incarnate Word after two seasons at Texas A&M-Commerce. Walker, an undrafted nose tackle out of Oklahoma in 2013, appeared in eight games across three NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. That followed a productive career at Oklahoma, where he accumulated 49 combined tackles (6.5 for loss), two forced fumbles and one sack.
