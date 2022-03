Opening day for the Baltimore Orioles has been sidelined following the most recent developments from the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) ongoing lockout. With the MLB’s opening day originally scheduled for March 31, the league announced Monday they are postponing the start of the regular season by a week. All games that were scheduled through Wednesday, April 6 are now cancelled, and the Orioles home opener is pushed back to Monday, April 11.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO