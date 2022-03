Delta Air Lines is giving travelers more options to say "aloha" as they launch new daily nonstop routes to Hawaii from Detroit, New York, and Atlanta. Starting in November, the airline will fly each day from Atlanta to Maui, as well as from Detroit to Honolulu, offering the only nonstop flights between the cities, Delta announced on Friday. In December, the carrier will then add daily nonstop flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Honolulu.

HAWAII STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO