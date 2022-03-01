WTAJ Fish Fry Guide 2022

( WTAJ ) — Lenten season is officially here, meaning that every Friday, different places will be offering their own fish fry meals.

We’ve compiled a growing list of local fish fries in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties. Please note that some of the places below are take-out, drive-through or phone orders only, so be sure to check ahead of time.

If you know of a fish fry that is not on the list, please email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com so we can keep this list as up-to-date as possible.

Bedford County

St. Thomas Hall | Everett | 4 to 7 p.m.

Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company | Imler | starts at 4 p.m.

Blair County

Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company | Altoona | 4 to 7 p.m.

Excelsior Fire Department | Bellwood | 4 to 7 p.m.

Irvin’s on Main | Bellwood | starts at 3 p.m.

Second Avenue United Methodist Church | Altoona | 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department Station Station 10 | Hollidaysburg | 4 to 7 p.m.

Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament | Altoona | 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saint Patrick Catholic School | Newry | 4 to 7 p.m.

Geeseytown Community Fire Company | Hollidaysburg | begins March 11 | starts at 3 p.m.

The New UVA Club | Altoona | starts at 5 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church | Altoona | 3:30 to 7 p.m. or until sold out

Cambria County

Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department #2 | St. Michael | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adams Township Fire/Rescue 82 | Dunlo | March 11 and 18 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Queen of Peace Church Patton | Patton | 4 to 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department | Tire Hill | 4 to 7 p.m.

Loretto American Legion | Loretto | 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out

St. Francis of Assisi | Johnstown | March 18 and April 8 (tentative) | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Solomon Run Firemen’s Club | Richland | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cresson Sportsmans Association | Cresson | 3 p.m. until sold out

Cameron County

To be announced.

Centre County

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School | Bellefonte | 4 to 7 p.m.

Brown Dog Catering | Philipsburg | 7 a.m. to noon

Clearfield County

Columbia Volunteer Fire Company | Osceola Mills | 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The Osceola Hotel | Osceola Mills | 4 to 9 p.m.

Elk County

Samick’s Garage | Saint Marys | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anytime, Lunchtime | Saint Marys | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntingdon County

Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company | Cassville | 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Jefferson County

Falls Creek Eagles 956 Kitchen | Falls Creek | 4 to 7 p.m.

Somerset County

S t. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Retreat Center | New Baltimore | 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This guide will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.