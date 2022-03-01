Plastic Hummus...Can it be saved?

For the fastest, most richly flavored tomato sauce, turn to three different types of tomatoes. Tomato paste brings deep, concentrated tomato flavor, sun-dried tomatoes bring sweet umami, and canned cherry tomatoes bring a ripe juiciness and pleasing texture from their soft, thin skins. Caramelizing each type in butter intensifies their flavor even more. No onion or garlic is needed here: This sauce is all about pure, vibrant tomato flavor. You can use this sauce in various ways, but my favorite? Pasta and Parmesan. The thick, glossy sauce clings beautifully to any type of pasta, but a tube shape, like rigatoni, is especially nice. It's a ridiculously easy, deeply satisfying dinner that can be made anytime of year, with one of the best effort to reward ratios I've found.

