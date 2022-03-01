ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Plastic Hummus...Can it be saved?

Food52
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo I was watching Delicious Destinations & had a major hankering for some authentic hummus. I had 2 cans of organic chickpeas instead of dried, so I followed this epicurious recipe: https://www.epicurious..... For the first time, I actually peeled the skins off (never again) the chickpeas...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hummus#Plastic#Food Processor#Juice#Food Drink#Delicious Destinations
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
fitfoodiefinds.com

Delicious Pan Seared Scallops

These perfectly cooked pan seared scallops take less than 5 minutes to cook and are topped with a delicious fresh herbs and garlic for the ultimate easy dinner. We aren’t lying when we say cooking scallops can be easy and fun!. Tips for pan seared scallops. You can use...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
Denver Post

Dulce de leche chocoflan recipe

Unmolding a chocoflan feels like a great feat: A Bundt pan is lifted to reveal a creamy flan atop a rich chocolate cake — but the two layers swapped places in the oven. It’s no wonder this celebratory Mexican staple is known as el pastel imposible (the impossible cake), but this recipe is surprisingly simple. The key is in liberally greasing the pan and letting the cake firm up in the refrigerator.
RECIPES
Food52

Señor Lechuga Small Batch Hot Sauce Sets

Turning up the heat—big time. Hot. Flavor-packed. Clean. They’re all words you could use to describe the hot sauces from Señor Lechuga. How do they do it, you ask? It’s all crafted in small batches in Brooklyn using—you guessed it—simple, high-quality ingredients. (That means no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial colors or flavors.) It doesn’t stop at hot sauce, either. The Essentials set also comes with three spice blends, each one ready to step in as a fiery-hot spice rub or all-purpose seasoning. No wonder this stuff’s getting hype from top-tier chefs, food editors, and mixologists alike.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

L.A. Burdick Chocolate Surprise Egg

This treat is kind of like the surprise eggs you had as a kid—only, all grown up. Case in point: It’s hand-decorated chocolate on the outside with a mix of candies on the inside. (That’s Earl Grey tea, honey caramel, and mango dark chocolate truffles in the dark chocolate, then apricot, black currant, and raspberry pâtes de fruits in the milk chocolate.) Give one to the sweet tooth in your life, and they’re in for a very nice surprise indeed.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

when u should b careful not to overwork flour when mixing

I baked a lot this past year and never had an issue w dryness. i'm making stephanie jaworski's blueberry streusel muffin this week and she does advise that u not overmix the dry ingredients. i've made several different kinds of muffins recently and some of them didn't even instruct me to fold gently. several said i could just use a whisk.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Fable Bamboo Nesting Tray Set

This set comes with not one, but two nesting trays, and you’ll be glad once you get your hands on ‘em. Made of sustainably minded bamboo fiber and cornstarch—plus food-grade melamine for durability—they’re up for just about any task you can dream up. Let the small one gather watches and keys or bring coffee to guests. Then reach for the large one when you’re serving appetizers or charcuterie at the table. (You’ll be happy to know they’re dishwasher safe.) They make for a handy catchall when stacked, too. And let’s hear it for that retro-inspired design.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Pasta With 10-Minute Tomato Sauce

For the fastest, most richly flavored tomato sauce, turn to three different types of tomatoes. Tomato paste brings deep, concentrated tomato flavor, sun-dried tomatoes bring sweet umami, and canned cherry tomatoes bring a ripe juiciness and pleasing texture from their soft, thin skins. Caramelizing each type in butter intensifies their flavor even more. No onion or garlic is needed here: This sauce is all about pure, vibrant tomato flavor. You can use this sauce in various ways, but my favorite? Pasta and Parmesan. The thick, glossy sauce clings beautifully to any type of pasta, but a tube shape, like rigatoni, is especially nice. It's a ridiculously easy, deeply satisfying dinner that can be made anytime of year, with one of the best effort to reward ratios I've found.
RECIPES
Food52

Pączki Deserve More Than a Day

Mardi Gras is also Pączki Day, but these Polish doughnut-esque delicacies (say: poinch-kee) deserve more than 24 hours in their honor. Around the world, various cultures celebrate the last days before Lent with various dishes or parties designed to use up all the soon-to-be-forbidden ingredients. Traditionally the Eastern European holiday for fried dough was Fat Thursday, or the final Thursday before Ash Wednesday, but over time in the U.S. it merged with all the other pre-Lent celebrations like Pancake Day and Mardi Gras, and now everyone can eat sweets together and/or twice.
FESTIVAL
Mashed

The Tuna Salad Ingredient You Should Consider Swapping Out

Tuna salad may be an inexpensive and quick lunchtime fix, but it's anything but a one-trick pony. Whether piled between bread slices for a sandwich, wrapped up in lettuce, or heaped on a spoon, there are a myriad of methods for serving tuna salad. There's also no shortage of variations when it comes to preparing the dish.
RECIPES
Food52

Is quiche enough?? Mid morning reception

Sounds like you're balancing a lot of factors... Food, time of day, time of week, etc. * For example, if it's on a weekend, people will be more relaxed about time and may half expect it to become brunch or early lunch. * But on a weekday, those who work...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Chicken Udon Soup

Chicken soup of any type is the perfect salve for everything from cold, blustery weather to cheerless spirits. This chicken soup with udon noodles is one I turn to often when I want something warm and comforting without too much effort. Unlike many traditional chicken soups, this one does not...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy