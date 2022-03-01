ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CTNewsJunkie’s Bill Page

By Christine Stuart
ctnewsjunkie.com
 2 days ago

Ever wonder if the bill you introduced is resonating with the public? Now there’s a way to gauge public opinion of every piece of legislation that was introduced this session: the CTNewsJunkie bills page....

ctnewsjunkie.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Mocks Anti-Discrimination Legislation as ‘Bad Hair Bill’

On the House floor Monday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert characterized a prospective law designed to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style linked to their race or culture as “the bad hair bill.” Casting a proxy vote on behalf of her colleague, Boebert said, “Madame Speaker, as the member designated by Mr. Louie Gohmert, I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote ‘NAY’ on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill.” The CROWN Act, for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” is in actuality HR 21-16, though Boebert added an extra “1” for unclear reasons. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass the House, was defeated later on Monday 235-188. Hours earlier, it had passed in Minnesota’s House 104-25. “Hair should never be a reason to be discriminated against,” Lisa Demuth, a Minnesota state representative, said. “It should never be a reason to either have an opportunity or not have an opportunity.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Essence

Florida Governor Expected To Sign "Don't Say Gay" Bill Into Law

The law would bar school districts from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity. Last Thursday, Florida’s House of Representatives passed the Parental Rights in Education bill, and the senate version of the bill is now up for a vote by the Republican majority. The bill is expected to be passed by that chamber, and GOP Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to sign the bills into law.
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Bill Banning Black Hairstyle Discrimination Fails House Vote (1)

A bill that would ban natural hair discrimination in employment, public accommodations, housing, and other venues failed to garner enough support in the U.S. House Monday. The Democrat-led House brought up the measure following a growing state legislative push and litigation on the issue. The House took up the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Page
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama would put Republicans 'in a very difficult position' if she ran for president because she is 'popular AND immune to criticism', former Trump aide warns

A former Trump administration official this weekend floated the possibility of Michelle Obama succeeding President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee, warning that the former first lady would be a formidable opponent to the GOP. 'If [Democrats] were to run Michelle Obama, that would put us in a very...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Ctnewsjunkie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy