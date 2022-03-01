ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio University easing some mask guidelines

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPTF7_0eSTfhmc00

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio University is updating it’s COVID-19 policies following the CDC’s new guidance issued on Friday.

The university says based on the CDC’s new guidance, the metrics for OU’s communities indicate the institution is “in a position to relax certain prevention protocols” on most of the campuses.

University officials say, effective immediately, masks will no longer be required in most non-classroom public areas on OU campuses that are located in counties that have a low or medium COVID-19 community level. However masks are still required in public spaces where community COVID-19 levels are high and in classrooms, laboratories, studios, clinical settings, campus transportation, and the OU Child Development Center regardless of the COVID-19 community levels.

Masks in Ohio: Where CDC says you no longer need to wear one

According to the university, some individual campus events may also have additional masking requirements based on policies in place with participating organizations or contracted performers.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community levels of low, medium or high are determined through the community’s hospitalization rates, the strain on local health systems and the local case rates. Officials with OU say the COVID-19 cases at the university have continued to trend down since Jan. 5, when the university reached a peak of 340 active positive cases. As of Friday, Feb. 25, that number had dropped to only three active positive cases.

“The sustained downward trend in COVID-19 transmission on OHIO campuses, paired with this new CDC guidance and OHIO’s strong COVID-19 vaccination rate, gives us the confidence to relax face covering requirements on OHIO campuses,” university officials said in a press release.

New CDC guidelines offer many Americans a break from masks

At this time, university officials say most OU campuses are in counties that currently have low to medium COVID-19 community levels. The only two campuses in counties that still have a high level are the Chillicothe and Southern campuses. At these two campuses, masks are still required in all indoor public spaces. The university also says for the students, faculty and staff on the Cleveland campus, the Cleveland Clinic does still require masking in public places.

According to the university, the CDC is advising those with certain medical conditions or those who live with someone at risk for severe illness consult their health care provider about masking in counties where the COVID-19 community level is at medium and encourages those who wish to continue wearing a mask to protect themselves and others to do so.

“Moving forward, it is important for each of us to remember that we have colleagues and friends that may be at higher risk for serious illness or live with a family member who is at high risk. We hope we will all be kind and respectful to one another as we navigate this new phase of the pandemic,” Officials with the university said in a press release.

OU officials say high-filtration masks, access to COVID-19 testing and access COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available for all students faculty and staff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Just under 1,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, March 3 follow: Total Change New cases 2,657,358 +1,196 Hospitalizations 112,683 +92 ICU admissions 13,250 +9 Deaths* 36,822 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio University launches new regional scholarship program

ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—Ohio University announced on Wednesday that the school will launch a new scholarship program for students who wish to attend one of their five regional campuses. It’s called the OHIO Regional Promise for Fall 2022. President Hugh Sherman said that Pell-eligible first-year students with a minimum 3.0 high school GPA will have the […]
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Chillicothe, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

New law to change the way overdoses are handled announced

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A big announcement from the White House today could change the way states handle people arrested with addiction and mental health issues. Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, and other health leaders announced a new state model law called the Model Law Enforcement […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV shows a downward trend for overdoses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Human Resources report a downward trend in the number of drug-related overdoses in the Mountain State. Christina Mullins, the Commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Behavioral Health, says she believes the decrease in numbers is due to their work within the […]
HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

As COVID-19 cases drop, WV National Guard ends hospital aid

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Citing a declining number of COVID-19 patients in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice says the National Guard will end its staffing assistance to hospitals on March 11. The National Guard’s staffing support began in January as hospitals were overwhelmed with virus patients. There were 481 people hospitalized for the virus Wednesday, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Truckers to bring ‘People’s Convoy’ to Ohio

**Related video, above, of a freedom convoy in Canada** CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW/AP) — The People’s Convoy, which has been traveling across the United States to protest COVID mandates, is making a stop in Ohio. Following a rally in Indiana Wednesday night, the plan is to arrive in Cambridge — in southeastern Ohio– Thursday evening for […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Cdc#College#Ou#Americans
WOWK 13 News

STUDY: 59% of West Virginians feel inflation effects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As inflation causes prices to rise across the U.S., the effect ripples here in the Mountain State. A QuoteWizard analysis found an overall 59% of West Virginia residents are experiencing difficulty paying usual household expenses. 49% of those residents are having “slight to moderate difficulty,” while 10% are experiencing a “very […]
BUSINESS
WOWK 13 News

Ohio bill ending conceal carry permit mandate heads to governor

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – The Republican-controlled Legislature has approved a bill eliminating the requirement for a concealed weapons permit. The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohio’s Scioto County, would also end the requirement that individuals inform police officers they’re carrying a concealed weapon. The bill requires only that such […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

OSU delivery robots roll to a halt due to Ukraine invasion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The food delivery robots that have operated across the Ohio State University campus since last fall are rolling to a stop. Grubhub, which operates the robots at OSU, said it was severing ties with Russian company Yandex over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A statement from a Grubhub spokesperson confirmed the change, […]
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Laboratories
WOWK 13 News

Community welcomes 3-year-old home after weeks in hospital

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Family, friends and the community are gathering to welcome a little girl home after she spent weeks in the hospital. Piper King’s family says the 3-year-old was injured on Jan. 14 when she fell while playing on her Leo Mat. She was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio […]
WEST HAMLIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

New Ohio congressional district map approved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has approved a congressional map for the state. The approval comes two days before the deadline for Ohio candidates to file for a district race in the U.S. House of Representatives. A Republican amended map passed with a 5-2 vote on Wednesday afternoon. The approved district map […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio AG Dave Yost asks public pension boards to pull Russian investments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent a letter Wednesday asking Ohio’s public employee pension boards to pull all Russian-based investments from their portfolios in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. This direction from Yost is another in a long list of local, national, and international sanctions against Russia after President […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

New Health Officer & Executive Director named for Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health announced Dr. Steven Eshenaur, DO, will be next Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Dr. Eshenaur will succeed Dr. Sherri Young as the health department’s next leader. Following a transition period, Dr. Eshenaur anticipates assuming his duties as HealthOfficer and Executive Director […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Athens, OH to receive funding from President Biden and USDA to fix dams

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — Athens will be rehabilitating two dams on Margaret Creek from funds received from President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as a part of the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Athens’ investment will allow the Margaret Creek Conservation District to fix parts of the […]
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

WV Senate passes bill to ban disability-based abortions

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would ban abortions based solely on a prenatal diagnosis of a disability, including Down syndrome. The bill was approved on a 28-5 vote Wednesday. It makes exceptions for medical emergencies or if a fetus would not survive outside of the womb. It […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Federal gun trafficking indictments announced in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of WV Will Thompson was joined by Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the ATF and other law enforcement officials for a press conference to announce indictments in a federal gun trafficking investigation. A federal indictment consisting of 19 charges against 13 different […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy