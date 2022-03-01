ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Oaxaqueña opening in Mehlville

By Brandi Wills
stlmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for Oaxacan cuisine to arrive in South County. The long-awaited La Oaxaqueña (2925B Lemay Ferry), first announced a year ago, is scheduled to open in Mehlville, with a ribbon-cutting March 15. Yolanda Soriano, who co-owns the restaurant with husband Jamie Rosas is an Oaxaca native who...

www.stlmag.com

