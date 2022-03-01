The Wooks, Layne Denton

Head-down, relentless groove, acid-squelching tech and minimal house are all Anthea Nzekwu hallmarks. The globe-hopping, UK-born DJ built notable bona fides at Phonica Records, a London shop that networked the budding tech house aficionado with producers she'd collaborate with (Astral Travel is Anthea and American producer Oshana) and helm labels with. In addition to A&Ring for Berlin's Broquade Records, Anthea gathers like-minded house heads on her own Partisan imprint. A Black woman jockey in a sea of white men, she's an exception to the usual face behind the decks, carving her own space from sets distinguished by the old-fashioned DJ currency: great tracks. From ticking, bubbling tech house to curation for work spanning classic house, cyber tropical, breaks, and elements of industrial, Anthea seamlessly mixes a lyric- free workout soundtrack. Austin-based label Ubiyu hosts an intimate, late-night shindig for marathon party people – or at least those who can hang on until 4am. – Christina Garcia.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO