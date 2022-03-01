ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Wooks, Layne Denton

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn award-winning bluegrass band inspired by the traditional as well as the unconventional, The Wooks...

Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Head-down, relentless groove, acid-squelching tech and minimal house are all Anthea Nzekwu hallmarks. The globe-hopping, UK-born DJ built notable bona fides at Phonica Records, a London shop that networked the budding tech house aficionado with producers she'd collaborate with (Astral Travel is Anthea and American producer Oshana) and helm labels with. In addition to A&Ring for Berlin's Broquade Records, Anthea gathers like-minded house heads on her own Partisan imprint. A Black woman jockey in a sea of white men, she's an exception to the usual face behind the decks, carving her own space from sets distinguished by the old-fashioned DJ currency: great tracks. From ticking, bubbling tech house to curation for work spanning classic house, cyber tropical, breaks, and elements of industrial, Anthea seamlessly mixes a lyric- free workout soundtrack. Austin-based label Ubiyu hosts an intimate, late-night shindig for marathon party people – or at least those who can hang on until 4am. – Christina Garcia.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Bluegrass Band#Southern Rock#Songwriting#Wooks
Roanoke Times

Heart singer Ann Wilson coming to FloydFest

The powerful frontwoman of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is coming to FloydFest. Ann Wilson, whose vocals with Heart fueled such songs as “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You” and “Magic Man,” was atop a FloydFest 22~Heartbeat artist announcement on Monday, a fitting Valentine’s Day item.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson’s Upcoming Album Will Be the 89-Year Old Legend’s Fourth in Two Years

Country music icon Willie Nelson will celebrate his 89th birthday on April 29 by releasing a new album titled A Beautiful Time. Additionally, the new compilation will mark the country singer’s fourth album in two years featuring original tracks written by Nelson himself in addition to collaborations with longtime friend and producer, Buddy Cannon. Also, Willie Nelson has released over 90 studio albums in his lifetime. The new album is Willie’s 17th release with Sony Music Entertainment’s Legacy Recordings.
CELEBRITIES
UV Cavalier Daily

Erykah Badu, D’Angelo and the legacy of neo-soul

“[Music is] going through a rebirthing process, and I found myself being one of the midwives,” said Erykah Badu after the 1997 release of her first album, “Baduizm,” which turned 25 two weeks ago. As Black History Month comes to a close, it becomes increasingly important to remember the contributions of Black artists like Badu — often referred to as the “Godmother of Neo-Soul.” Through her work, she would go on to influence an entire generation of successful, genre-bending artists driven by her experimentation, from Frank Ocean to Ari Lennox.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure. In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Charli XCX drops “sexy” new disco pop single ‘Baby’

Charli XCX has shared another new single from her forthcoming album ‘CRASH’. The disco pop track – Baby’, sees the singer accompanied by two backing dancers in a new video, which you can view below. The single, which follows her recent collaboration ‘Beg For You’ with...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Review: Roots Guitarist Rick Holmstrom Provides Punchy, Potent, and Classy Bluesy Instrumentals on Spirited ‘Get It!’

The primary thought that enters most minds around the concept of an instrumental guitar album is likely a frantic, frazzled, shred happy set from fret demons like Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, or Jeff Beck. Journeyman guitarist Rick Holmstrom couldn’t be further away from that characterization. Holmstrom’s vocal-free set, the...
MUSIC
Frederick News-Post

Bluegrass Concert

Morgan's Coffeehouse is excited to have The Salem Bottom Boys in concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Light dinner items will be available as well as refreshments throughout the night. A free-will offering will be taken during the performance.
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Skinny Legend Trixie Mattel Is Renovating a Motel for Her Discovery Plus Series 'Trixie Motel'

Whether you're a diehard RuPaul's Drag Race stan, a certified makeup junkie, or even just a casual viewer of her and Katya Zamolodchikova's bonkers green screen web series, you probably know of drag queen Trixie Mattel. In fact, with so many projects under her cinched belt, it's hard to not know who she is. But, for those living under a pop culture rock, Trixie is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3, the founder and CEO of Trixie Cosmetics, and a judge on Queen of the Universe. She's also a podcaster, YouTuber, and web series star to boot.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.
TV & VIDEOS
Dallas Observer

Elle King Remembers Losing Her Mind in Denton

Elle King has been on the road plenty, with that raw country voice behind such barroom brawlers as "Ex's and Oh's" and the recent Academy of Country Music award nominee "Drunk (And I Don't Want To Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert, but there's something different about this tour. When King...
DENTON, TX
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Billy Joel Honor Gary Brooker With Procol Harum Cover

Billy Joel honored the memory of Procol Harum co-founder Gary Brooker during his performance on Saturday, Feb. 26. “A great singer and piano player just passed away,” Joel noted from the stage during his concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “Gary Brooker from Procol Harum. He was a big hero of mine. This was a song that came out during the summer of love.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Daily South

Reba McEntire Releasing Live Gospel Album and DVD Featuring Her Favorite Hymns

Reba McEntire is releasing a special CD & DVD pairing, My Chains Are Gone, featuring some of the "most beloved hymns of all time." The live Gospel-inspired collection features familiar hymns like "How Great Thou Art," "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," and "I'll Fly Away," as well as some of McEntire's faith-focused hits from over the years, including "God and My Girlfriends," "The Greatest Man I Never Knew," and "Back to God."
RELIGION

