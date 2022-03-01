ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Wicked’ welcomes a pioneering good witch, Brittney Johnson

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — While many people spent Valentine’s Day with the traditional flowers and chocolates, Brittney Johnson was making theater history.

The young Broadway veteran was gently lowered onto the Gershwin Theatre stage to become the first Black actor to assume the role of Glinda full-time in “Wicked,” shattering a racial barrier on the day of love.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this is that it’s not just for me. I think it’s the least amount about me,” she says. “It’s about what it means for other people, for people that are going to see me do it or for people that just know that I’m here.”

Johnson is part of a sisterhood of women who have recently broken boundaries on American stages, including in “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway, and Morgan Bullock who has become

“I do see things shifting, and I am very optimistic about the future,” Johnson says. “Because specific conversations are starting to happen now, people’s eyes are being opened in ways that they never had been before, either because they never needed to be, or because they just didn’t know what they didn’t know.”

“Wicked,” based on Gregory Maguire’s cult novel, tells the story of two young witches-to-be, one a green brooder who will be the Wicked Witch of the West and the other blond and bubbly, who will be Glinda the Good Witch.

Johnson has ended a 19-year run of white actors playing Glinda in any English-speaking professional “Wicked” company, a milestone made even more powerful since Glinda is the very essence of goodliness.

“I think it’s something that, especially for little Black kids that come and feel the energy that’s being given to Glinda — somebody that looks like them — it might not be something that they experience from the world in their real life,” she says. “Seeing someone that looks like you being loved is so important to see.”

On the night the role was finally hers, Johnson’s life flashed in front of her — literally. As is the show’s delightful custom, the previous actor playing Glinda arranged for a note of encouragement and love — usually packed with photos of the new star — to be pinned to the inside curtain on her first night. Each new Glinda sees it as she makes her entrance.

“It was the first time that it was me. Usually I’m seeing other people’s pictures and encouraging words, and it was the first time that note was left for me,” she says. “It’s really moving to have it be for you.”

Lindsay Pearce, her co-star as Elphaba, says Johnson is someone “obviously born for this” and says she’s never seen anyone work harder. She describes Johnson as gracious, fun and goofy.

Pearce was backstage watching on a monitor when Johnson on Valentine’s Day began singing the musical’s hit “Popular” when she spotted a little Black girl in the front row with her family, clapping her hands in glee.

“That’s why it’s important because theater belongs to everyone. It’s not something that only belongs to someone who looks a certain way, sounds a certain way,” she says. “Theater’s supposed to be the mirror of what the world looks like, and that’s what the world looks like.”

Johnson’s other Broadway credits include “Les Misérables,” “Motown the Musical,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and opposite Glenn Close in “Sunset Boulevard” and as a guest in Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway concert show, teaming up with the original Glinda. She has been connected to “Wicked” since 2018, moving up from ensemble to Glinda understudy, to Glinda standby. She was onstage as Glinda when the pandemic shut down theater in 2020, but only temporarily.

Johnson saw out her contract and had moved to Los Angeles during the lull to pursue TV and film projects when “Wicked” lured her back to Oz with the promise of Glinda full time.

“It did feel like unfinished business,” she says. “I definitely felt like I had more to do in this show in particular. So getting that call really felt like the answer to internally what I thought I needed.”

Johnson grew up in Maryland close to Washington. Her mom said she was singing before she was talking. “She said that I was a drama queen from when I was a child,” Johnson says, then laughing adds: “I don’t agree.”

She was bitten by the musical theater bug in high school. Performances in “Les Misérables” in 10th grade and “Sunday in the Park with George” in her senior year convinced her that musical theater was what she wanted to do.

“I was raised to believe and to know that I could do anything,” she says. “I am not a stranger to being the first of anything or the only Black person in a room or in a situation.”

What about being the first Black Glinda? Was it on her horizon? “It wasn’t out of my realm of possibilities for me that I could be if the world allowed it,” she answers. “But after five, 10 years of not seeing any movement in that direction, I think you do start to put aside that specific dream.”

Stepping out on Valentine’s Day was a full-circle moment since Johnson had seen “Wicked” at age 15 with her mom, catching it at the Kennedy Center on tour: “I just really enjoyed it. I just loved the story. I loved the music.”

Now, the role of Glinda is hers and she can’t wait to make it her own, giving the good witch her own spin. She says there’s lots of flexibility in “Wicked” for actors to add their personality.

“They really encourage us in the rehearsal process to kind of play and find how the character fits on you. It’s not a stencil that you have to fit into,” she says. “There are things that I do discover every day about her or about about the role. There are things you can only really find when you have the opportunity to do it more than once.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ned Eisenberg Dies: Actor On ‘Law & Order: SVU’, Broadway And In Clint Eastwood Films Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a prolific stage, television and film character actor perhaps most widely recognized for his long-running recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died of cancer Feb. 27 at his home in New York. He was 65. His death was announced by his agents at Nicolosi & Co. speaking on behalf of his wife, the actress Patricia Dunnock, and family. In a statement, Dunnock said “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘A Holiday Spectacular’: Ann-Margret, Eve Plumb, Derek Klena, And Ginna Claire Mason To Star In Hallmark Christmas Movie

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Channel has greenlit A Holiday Spectacular, a new Christmas movie starring Academy Award-nominated Ann-Margret, Eve Plumb, Tony Award-nominee Derek Klena, Ginna Claire Mason, and featuring the Radio City Rockettes. The movie will air as part of the 2022 Countdown to Christmas programming. A Holiday Spectacular was shot on location both in upstate New York and at Radio City Music Hall. The Rockettes were choreographed by their director and choreographer Julie Branam and will be featured throughout the film in various performance numbers and speaking roles. The story is set in 1958 when a Philadelphia...
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Broadway’s Emilie Kouatchou Makes History as 1st Black Female ‘Phantom’ Lead

A star is born! Emilie Kouatchou is making history as the first Black actress to play Phantom of the Opera’s Christine Daaé — and she doesn’t take the moment lightly. “When people come to New York, they want to see Broadway magic and I think that’s what Phantom is,” Kouatchou, 25, said during a Today show interview on Thursday, February 24.
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Elizabeth Holmes series ‘The Dropout’ is best when it gets serious

The degree of accuracy Amanda Seyfried attempts to bring to her role as disgraced Theranos blood-testing startup founder Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout,” a Hulu limited series premiering Thursday, March 3, is admirable. It is also distracting and probably unnecessary. Unless an actor is playing someone universally famous,...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Blames Stevie J. for First Engagement to Ty Young Failing

Mimi Faust’s romance with Stevie J. was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has a very long history with Stevie J. They have a daughter together. But that didn’t stop Stevie from messing around with Joseline Hernandez behind Mimi’s back. Mimi didn’t really learn about the state of their relationship until the show. The love triangle was a source of a lot of drama. It was clear that Stevie wanted both women in his life at the same time. So the day he gifted Joseline a promise ring, he also gave one to Mimi. This set off Joseline. And Mimi would eventually come to the conclusion that it was time to end whatever she thought she had with Stevie.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Austin Butler Transforms Into Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis

The first look at Baz Luhrmann's highly anticipated Elvis Presley documentary is here. The upcoming feature, simply titled Elvis, stars Austin Butler in the titular role and follows the King's rise to fame under the wing of his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. While plenty of historic Presley pop culture moments are included in the film's official trailer — including the singer's debut, the crowds of fainting women, and his marriage to Priscilla Presley — the film also promises to unearth more overlooked aspects of the musician's career. The trailer begins not with Elvis as the handsome, blue-eyed, raven-haired heartthrob the world knew him to be, but rather a blonde little boy, enamored by the power and gospel of the Black church and its music. Other famous faces in the world of rock and rhythm and blues, such as Little Richard, B.B. King, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, will also be featured in the film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Pearce
Person
Gregory Maguire
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Keene Sentinel

An Interview with William Shatner

Stage and screen actor. Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner. Director. Producer. Musician. Writer. Philanthropist. Self-deprecating humorist. Horseman. These are only some of the titles William Shatner has assumed in his 90 years on Earth. Next month, he’ll take on the role of raconteur when he visits the Capitol Center for the Arts, using his sparkling gift of gab to engage audiences as only he can.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Witch#Musical Theater#Witches#Film Star#Ap#American
Footwear News

Ashanti Is Edgy in Black and White See-Through Catsuit and Black Strappy Sandals on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti makes an edgy statement with her latest Instagram post. The “Foolish” singer shared a photoset on Instagram that showed the musician posing in a hallway while wearing a sleek look. Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured all of the sheer cutouts and intricate paneling that has become synonymous with the brand. The piece was long sleeve and came all the way down to her ankles. For accessories, Ashanti...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, triple-threat Ariana Debose takes Willie Geist to one of her favorite spots, Bond 45. Debose, who made her name in Broadway shows like “Hamilton” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” talks making the leap to movies with “The Prom” and “West Side Story.” DeBose talks about her career and what it feels like to be the first Afro-Latina and openly queer actor of color to be nominated by the Academy.Feb. 27, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more true. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy