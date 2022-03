New T-shirts by Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Jamie Campbell Bower, Lacuna Coil and more have been released for the second wave of the Merch For Good fundraising campaign. The initiative by charity Trekstock has so far raised £30,000 for young adults living with cancer, with 100 per cent of the profits from each sale going towards the cause. "As a small charity, we are always completely blown away by the level of support the music industry gives Trekstock," says Sophie Epstone, CEO and founder. "This collection is our biggest one to date and has the power to change lives. We could not be more grateful to all the artists and their teams who have donated their time and creativity to make a difference to the lives of those in their 20s or30s affected by cancer. We hope you love the designs as much as we do."

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO