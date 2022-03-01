ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Bridge Replacement Project to Begin Next Week on Pequea Valley Road in Lancaster County

 2 days ago
PARADISE TWP, PA — A local bridge replacement project on Pequea Valley Road (T-794) in Lancaster County is scheduled to begin next week, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The bridge spans Pequea Creek between...

