Bridge Replacement Project to Begin Next Week on Pequea Valley Road in Lancaster County

PENN TWP, PA — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department announced they are investigating a reported fraud involving Facebook Marketplace. Authorities state that Police were dispatched to Cedar Hollow Drive in Penn Township, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania for a reported fraud on February 25, 2022. The Officers met with the victim who stated she was scammed out of $2,900 from someone on Facebook. The victim stated she and her husband saw a utility trailer on the Facebook marketplace that was for sale for $15,000. The purchase transaction was completed, but the delivery failed to materialize. The victim is now blocked from contact via a closed account. This is an ongoing cybercrime investigation.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO