Science

LncRNA RP5-998N21.4 promotes immune defense through upregulation of IFIT2 and IFIT3 in schizophrenia

By Bo Guo
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchizophrenia is a complex polygenic disease that is affected by genetic, developmental, and environmental factors. Accumulating evidence indicates that environmental factors such as maternal infection and excessive prenatal neuroinflammation may contribute to the onset of schizophrenia by affecting epigenetic modification. We recently identified a schizophrenia-associated upregulated long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) RP5-998N21.4...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

HOXA-AS2 contributes to regulatory T cell proliferation and immune tolerance in glioma through the miR-302a/KDM2A/JAG1 axis

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have been manifested to manipulate diverse biological processes, including tumor-induced immune tolerance. Thus, we aimed in this study to identify the expression pattern of lncRNA homeobox A cluster antisense RNA 2 (HOXA-AS2) in glioma and decipher its role in immune tolerance and glioma progression. We found aberrant upregulation of lncRNA HOXA-AS2, lysine demethylase 2A (KDM2A), and jagged 1 (JAG1) and a downregulation of microRNA-302a (miR-302a) in glioma specimens. Next, RNA immunoprecipitation, chromatin immunoprecipitation, and dual-luciferase reporter gene assay demonstrated that lncRNA HOXA-AS2 upregulated KDM2A expression by preventing miR-302a from binding to its 3"²untranslated region. The functional experiments suggested that lncRNA HOXA-AS2 could promote regulatory T (Treg) cell proliferation and immune tolerance, which might be achieved through inhibition of miR-302a and activation of KDM2A/JAG1 axis. These findings were validated in a tumor xenograft mouse model. To conclude, lncRNA HOXA-AS2 facilitates KDM2A/JAG1 expression to promote Treg cell proliferation and immune tolerance in glioma by binding to miR-302a. These findings may aid in the development of novel antitumor targets.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Scalable two-step annealing method for preparing ultra-high-density single-atom catalyst libraries

In the version of article initially published, there was an omission in the affiliations listed for the last author Jiong Lu. A further affiliation to the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore should have been included. The change has been made to the online version of the article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

CircNEIL3 mediates pyroptosis to influence lung adenocarcinoma radiotherapy by upregulating PIF1 through miR-1184 inhibition

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) belong to an abundant category of non-coding RNAs that are stable and specific, and thus have great potential in cancer treatment. However, little is known about the role of circRNAs during radiotherapy in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD). Here, we established the expression profiles of 1,875 dysregulated circRNAs in non-irradiated and irradiated A549 cells and identified circNEIL3 as a significantly downregulated circRNA in A549 cells treated with 0, 2, or 4"‰Gy of radiation, respectively. Functional assays demonstrated that circNEIL3 knockdown promoted radiation-induced cell pyroptosis, whereas circNEIL3 overexpression had the opposite effects. Importantly, the effects of circNEIL3 overexpression on inhibiting pyroptosis were reversed by PIF1 knockdown. Mechanistically, circNEIL3-mediated pyroptosis was achieved through directly binding to miR-1184 as a sponge, thereby releasing the inhibition of miR-1184 on PIF1, which ultimately induces DNA damage and triggers AIM2 inflammasome activation. In vivo, circNEIL3 knockdown significantly enhanced the efficacy of radiotherapy as evidenced by decreases in tumor volume and weight. Collectively, the circNEIL3/miR-1184/PIF1 axis that mediate pyroptosis induction may be a novel, promising therapeutic strategy for the clinical treatment of lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

A micropeptide XBP1SBM encoded by lncRNA promotes angiogenesis and metastasis of TNBC via XBP1s pathway

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is an aggressive subtype of breast cancer (BC) with a poor prognosis. To date, the mechanism of TNBC's aggressive phenotype is still unclear. Based on metabolome analysis, we found that glutamine (Gln) metabolism plays a key role in the difference between TNBC and non-TNBC. We identified a 21-amino-acid survival-associated micropeptide XBP1SBM, encoded by the lncRNA MLLT4-AS1, which was upregulated in TNBC tissues and Gln-deprived TNBC cell lines. We showed that XBP1SBM expression was upregulated by Gln-deprivation-induced XBP1s transcriptional promotion, and in turn retained XBP1s in the nuclear to enhance the expression of VEGF. Using human endothelial cells, mouse xenograft models and mouse spontaneous BC models, we found that XBP1SBM improved Gln levels and promoted angiogenesis and metastasis in TNBC. Our study showed that a TNBC-specific nutrient deficiency adaption results in aggressive TNBC, and this mechanism provides a novel potential prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target in TNBC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Integrative expression Quantitative Trait Loci (eQTL) analysis found that rs8180040 was significantly associated with Coiled-coil domain containing 12 (CCDC12) in colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) patients. Immunohistochemical staining and western blotting confirmed CCDC12 was highly expressed in COAD tissues, which was consistent with RNA-Seq data from the TCGA database. Knockdown of CCDC12 could significantly reduce proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumorigenicity of colon cancer cells, while exogenous overexpression of CCDC12 had the opposite effect. Four plex Isobaric Tags for Relative and Absolute Quantitation assays were performed to determine its function and potential regulatory mechanism and demonstrated that overexpression of CCDC12 would change proteins on the adherens junction pathway. Overexpressed Snail and knocked down CCDC12 subsequently in SW480 cells, and we found that overexpression of Snail did not significantly change CCDC12 levels in SW480 cells, while knockdown of CCDC12 reduced that of Snail. CCDC12 plays a significant role in tumorigenesis, development, and invasion of COAD and may affect the epithelial to mesenchymal transformation process of colon cancer cells by regulating the Snail pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

Antibody evasion properties of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529.1 or BA.1)...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vegetable and fruit intake and the risk of bladder cancer: Japan Public Health Center-based prospective study

Vegetable and fruit consumption may have a protective effect against several types of cancer. However, evidence suggesting that increased intake of vegetables and fruits, their subtypes, or the antioxidant nutrients they contain in abundance decreases the risk of bladder cancer is limited. Methods. This study included 80,952 participants from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Understanding contagion dynamics through microscopic processes in active Brownian particles

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77860-y, published online 30 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 4, which was incorrectly given as:. Rodriguez, J. P., Ghanbarnejad, F. & EguÃluz, V. M. Particle velocity controls phase transitions in contagion dynamics. Sci. Rep. 9, 1"“9 (2019)....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of serious adverse events in a pediatric community-acquired pneumonia randomized clinical trial in Malawi

Amoxicillin is recommended as first-line antibiotic treatment for community-acquired pneumonia, the leading infectious cause of mortality in children aged less than 5Â years. We conducted a double-blind, randomized controlled non-inferiority trial comparing 3- to 5-day amoxicillin treatment for non-severe chest-indrawing pneumonia in HIV-negative children aged 2 to 59Â months in Malawi. In a secondary analysis, we assessed the frequency of serious adverse events (SAEs) during the trial to evaluate the safety of treatment with amoxicillin. Enrolled children with non-severe chest-indrawing pneumonia were randomized to either 3- or 5-day amoxicillin and followed for 14Â days to track clinical outcomes. In addition to evaluation for treatment failure (primary endpoint, day 6), relapse, and study drug adherence, children were assessed for adverse events, including SAEs, which were managed per local standard clinical practice until resolution or stabilization. Between March 2016 and April 2019, 3000 children were enrolled, with male and younger children (aged less than 24Â months) demonstrating more SAEs (10.3% for males vs 8.1% for females, p"‰="‰0.04; 10.0% for 2"“6Â months, 10.8% for 7"“11Â months, 9.7% for 12"“23Â months and 5.6% for 24"“59Â months, p"‰="‰0.01). The most common SAEs were progression of or recurrent pneumonia (220 SAEs in 217 children), acute gastroenteritis (14 SAEs in 14 children), and fever (8 SAEs in 8 children); however, there were no significant or substantive differences in the percentage of children with pneumonia-related, acute gastroenteritis, or fever SAEs noted between the 3- versus 5-day amoxicillin treatment groups. In our pediatric community-acquired pneumonia trial evaluating amoxicillin treatment, there were relatively few SAEs overall and very few attributed to amoxicillin. Duration of amoxicillin treatment did not impact the frequency of SAEs. We found male and younger children appear to be more vulnerable to SAEs in our trial; however, our data support previous data demonstrating the safety of amoxicillin use in children with pneumonia.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

