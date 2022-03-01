ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DoorDash to acquire tech startup Bbot

Pizza Marketplace
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoorDash is acquiring Bbot, a hospitality technology startup. The acquisition will offer merchants more solutions for their in-store and online channels, including in-store digital ordering and payments, according to a press release. "We're excited to bring our combined suite to an even wider...

www.pizzamarketplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Reliance's Jio Invests in Deep Tech Startup Two Platforms

Jio Platforms has made an investment of US$ 15 million in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis. TWO is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. After...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Seattle real estate startup MoxiWorks acquires Australia-based ActivePipe

MoxiWorks, a Seattle-based startup that operates a platform for real estate brokers, acquired ActivePipe, a 8-year-old company based in Australia that helps more than 40,000 agents across 2,500 brokerages with email marketing tools. MoxiWorks spun out of Windermere Real Estate more than a decade ago. The company is led by CEO York Baur, a longtime Seattle-area tech exec who previously worked at InfoSpace, Zango, and The TAS Group.
SEATTLE, WA
pymnts.com

Health Tech Startup Story Health Secures $22.6M Series A

Health technology and services startup Story Health raised $22.6 million in a Series A funding round to innovate and build out its platform connecting heart disease patients and specialty care providers both virtually and in the home. The round was co-led by Northpond Ventures and B Capital Group, with participation...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pickett
Fast Company

How to Build a Successful Tech Startup: Advice From a Four-Time Founder

If you’re a first-time founder looking for a rocketship building manual, I have bad news: it doesn’t exist. However, as a four-time founder, I can offer insights into what made my companies successful that may help you along the way. In 2016, my wife and I co-founded our...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Japanese manufacturing giant acquires Bay Area boat sharing startup

A Foster City company that lets people rent out their idle sail boats, kayaks and yachts has raised $21 million from Yanmar America, a subsidiary of the Japanese heavy machinery manufacturer, in a Series B round that reads more like an acquisition. Per the deal, Yanmar took a majority stake...
FOSTER CITY, CA
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa startup acquired by local company to make marketing tech super group

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, Tampa-based Sparxoo's CEO David Capece immediately began reaching out to other digital marketing agencies to see how they were faring. "I wanted to get a sense of benchmarking, see how were they doing and what were they hearing," Capece said in an interview with Tampa Bay Inno. "And through that process, I found out we were actually doing a bit better than other agencies. I realized in those moments when we came out of the pandemic, I wanted to take Sparxoo to the next level."
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Software#Hotels#Doordash Storefront
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Exclusive: Tampa tech startup closes oversubscribed round from local investors

A Tampa tech startup has closed a $700,000 oversubscribed pre-seed round led by local investors. Archslate, which launched in May 2021, is a talent marketplace and hiring platform for the architecture, engineering and construction industries. It initially sought $450,000, which jumped to $700,000 after Tampa-based Tampa Bay.Ventures and St. Petersburg-based Seedfunders decided to lead the round, along with participation from New York Angels.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vinik-backed Tampa Bay startup is acquired

February 25, 2022 - Omnivore, a startup back by Tampa Bay Lightning Owner Jeff Vinik and businessman Arnie Bellini, is slated to be acquired by a New York firm. The Clearwater-based startup is known for its tech that allows restaurateurs to sign up to have their point of sale data transferred to the cloud. Omnivore announced this week that it is in the process of being bought by the digital order logistics firm Olo (NYSE: OLO). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CLEARWATER, FL
TechCrunch

Cloudflare to acquire Area 1 Security, a startup that blocks phishing emails

Cloudflare has developed its own suite of security products with a zero trust security model. These security solutions prevent data loss, malware or phishing attacks even if employees aren’t in the office or aren’t using a corporate VPN. With today’s acquisition, the company is adding a mature email...
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Health tech startup makes deal with large Capital Region health system

St. Peter’s Health Partners has signed a deal with startup Aptihealth to provide virtual behavioral health services to its patients and 11,000 employees. Aptihealth, which was founded in Troy and is now headquartered in Boston, partners with health care organizations so the service can be offered to patients. In this case, the focus was on providing the service to SPHP employees – significant during this time of asevere medical workforce shortage.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa insurtech startup acquires $400M of premium insurance

Tampa-based insurtech firm Slide announced its acquisition of $400 million in premium from St. Johns Insurance Company, which serves Florida and South Carolina. With this transaction, Slide provides continuity of coverage to an estimated 150,000 policyholders and voluntary appointments to over 2,700 agents in Florida and South Carolina. St. Johns's financial rating was downgraded and created a unique market opportunity.“I have done a lot of very successful deals in my career, but I have never been able to process millions of data points at this speed. We processed $73.7 billion in annual TIV, multiple years of claims data, projected reinsurance costs and forward modeled loss ratios in 48 hours,” Slide Founder and CEO Bruce Lucas said in the company's news release. “I don’t think there is another insurtech that could have analyzed and closed this complex transaction, let alone at this speed.” The acquisition takes the startup from closing its oversubscribed $100 million Series A funding to $400 million in annual revenue within three months.
TAMPA, FL
Benzinga

Tetra Tech Acquires Piteau Associates For Undisclosed Sum

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) revealed the acquisition of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Piteau Associates. Deal terms were not disclosed. Established in 1976 by Dr. Douglas R. Piteau, the firm provides solutions that assist clients in meeting their engineering challenges in mineral and water resource development projects worldwide. "The addition of...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Will Theranos' Example Lead To Tighter Scrutiny Around All Tech Startups?

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes had all the credentials of what it took to be a global changemaker. At 19, she had dropped out of Stanford University. And her pharmaceutical device called the Edison was touted as being capable of testing for numerous illnesses with a single drop of blood rather than a full vial.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Why Solving Your Own Problem Is A Huge Advantage For Tech Startups

Dmitrii Zotov, founder and CTO at award-winning performance marketing platform Affise, helping companies scale via partnerships channel. As an entrepreneur, I regularly see SaaS startups come and go. Figuring out which ones will survive and become scaleups is tricky, but there is one key question I think every potential investor should ask startup founders: Who originally had the problem this SaaS product solves?
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

HUMBL acquires Mexican tech firm Ixaya

HUMBL (OTCPK:HMBL) acquired Ixaya Business, a Mexico-based software and IT solutions provider. HMBL acquired Ixaya's outstanding shares in exchange for ~9M HMBL shares and $150K in cash. To mitigate any dilution to shareholders, HMBL CEO Brian Foote will personally cancel a concomitant amount of his series B shares to offset...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

DoorDash drivers: Tech glitches bedevil the meal delivery service

Matthew Ervin delivers meals several days a week for DoorDash in Seattle. A few months ago, he had just picked up an order at Buffalo Wild Wings, when the dispatch system went down. With information about his destination no longer visible, Ervin couldn’t take the delivery to his customer. Nor could he take any other orders until the system came back online—three hours later.
SEATTLE, WA
protocol.com

Ford’s EV division is a tech startup in disguise

Good morning! Ford is reorganizing so its electric vehicle business is a separate division, but the move is about more than cars. I’m Brian Kahn, and despite being a climate journalist, I’ve never driven or sat in an EV. (Someone please lend me your keys so I can go for a spin!)
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy