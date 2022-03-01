ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AG Steve Marshall opposes new parole legislation led by Rep. Chris England

By Beth Cann
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Steve Marshall issued a statement in support of the Board of Pardons and Paroles while voicing opposition to a parole reform bill headed to the Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday. House Bill 57, introduced by Rep. Chris England, aims to create a Criminal Justice Policy Development Council, require...

