ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

I left a job I'd held for 16 years to become a stay-at-home dad. I never thought I'd do this, but it's been a blessing.

By Fortesa Latifi
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BeYeN_0eSTc3rY00

  • Zach Hefferen, 41, his three young kids, and his wife moved to Maine from NYC in March 2020.
  • Hefferen decided in this new lifestyle to quit his job to be home with his kids full time.
  • He said he's at peace. Here's Hefferen's story, as told to writer Fortesa Latifi.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Zach Hefferen, a 41-year-old stay-at-home dad from New York who now lives in Maine. It has been edited for length and clarity. The source of this story is married to an Insider employee (who did not work on this story).

This story is part of " How the Pandemic Changed My Career ," an Insider series documenting the moves and moments that shaped people's careers over the last two years.

A few weeks before COVID-19 lockdowns rippled across New York City , my wife gave birth to our twin daughters.

Along with our 2-year-old son, we were now a family of five. And we were about to figure out how to be that family in the middle of a pandemic.

When the twins were only 2 weeks old, it became clear that we couldn't make it work in the city

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6y88_0eSTc3rY00
Hefferen with his wife and three kids.

Zach Hefferen

There were mobile morgues on the streets outside our Brooklyn apartment, and the sounds of sirens just never stopped. With three children stuck in a confined space, things started to feel unhealthy quickly.

Luckily we had a house to go to in Maine where we knew we could be safe and have a little bit more space for our family. We packed up the kids and the dogs and drove to Maine in March 2020.

Back then, there was no end in sight for COVID-19, and being in New York and going into my normal office job I'd held for 16 years just wasn't an option

I was on a six-week paternity leave for the twins when we left, and as we settled into our life in Maine, it became clear that it would be fulfilling to stay with my family rather than jump back into the work hustle.

Since my wife was able to work remotely full time, it made sense that she would continue working and I would take over family duties.

I'd worked hard for the place I was in in my career

I started at the company in the warehouse and worked my way into a high-leverage (and high-stress) role. And I enjoyed it. I had a lot of friends at work, and I found the job intellectually stimulating and rewarding.

But when I took my second paternity leave for our twins, I started to think maybe there was a different way for our family to function.

Now I'm a stay-at-home dad for three little ones

I'm also a full-time caregiver to my elderly father, who has dementia and moved into our house. So I'm very busy.

It's been wonderful, although I'm certainly not averse to the stresses all other parents and caregivers are experiencing. Parental burnout is no joke, and I do have those days when things feel impossible.

But what's really helped is understanding the gravity of this moment in my life

I can always go back to work, but I'll never have this opportunity — to take care of my young children and my father — again.

My kids will grow up and need me less. They'll be in school for the rest of their childhood and adolescence. I can go back to my office job later, but I can never go back and do this job again.

That's made it easy to keep being a stay-at-home dad. Having that perspective allows me to feel joy even when it's hard. I feel so privileged to be able to take care of my family like this.

If you would have told me five years ago that I would be a stay-at-home dad and son in Maine taking care of three little kids and my father, I wouldn't have believed you.

I never thought this was the direction my life would go in

Without the pandemic, I'm not sure it would have.

I felt the urge to spend more time with my family when my son was young, but when my twin daughters were born, that desire got even stronger.

From a mental perspective, the removal of work stress has been really helpful

I'm much more at peace. The removal of that day-to-day hustle and all that high-paced action from my life has been a break.

In corporate life, the stress was never-ending. In my life as a stay-at-home parent, the stresses are brief and intense but usually followed by moments of laughs and joy. To be able to see my efforts rewarded with the visible development and growing love of my children is indescribable.

Not that my job now isn't difficult — it is — but it's different. Maybe one day I'll want to get back to that rise-and-grind kind of lifestyle, but I think 16 straight years was enough for now. It feels healthy to have a break.

If you're thinking about making a change in your career, whether that's switching career paths or taking a break to focus on your family, I think it's worth really considering

Even if it's not how you thought your life would be, it can be fulfilling.

Every step of this journey has been a blessing, even when it led me somewhere I wasn't expecting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Mom Shamed For Giving Daughter Food With Offensive Message Hidden In It

Most moms and dads find parenting incredibly rewarding, but even the best parents can find raising children challenging. When times are tough, especially with younger kids, it can be difficult for mothers and fathers to express exactly how they are feeling. Well one frustrated mother found a creative way to vent to her young child, and she shared video of it on TikTok.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Stay At Home Dad#New York City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Mum speechless after her daughter, 12, finds a heartwarming note from a kind stranger hidden in a Kmart store alongside a $20 note

A heartwarming story of how a 12-year-old girl found a $20 bill while shopping for Kmart candles has been admired by thousands. Queensland mum Katherine said her daughter found the cash attached to a handwritten note that read: 'If you found this, it's yours. Please keep it as a reminder of your abundance! Money is energy and there's an infinite supply available.'
KIDS
purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

I want my bridesmaids to pay for a spa break for me instead of a hen do – they don’t get to come, but I need pampering

A BRIDE has caused controversy by asking whether or not she'd be unreasonable to tell her bridesmaids she wants a solo spa break instead of a hen do. Not only would she not be inviting her bridesmaids to the pampering break - she'd also expect them to donate the money they would have spent on a hen do to go towards her spa weekend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Man ditches his date at a restaurant after learning she was racist, asks if he was wrong

We've all probably been on a bad date before. Sometimes people just don't click with each other, and that's okay. But what do you do when you learn that the person you're on a date with doesn't share the same ethical values you care about? Well, one Redditor was left feeling guilty after ditching his date at a restaurant when he learned she was racist. He took to the forum "Am I The A*shole?" to ask fellow users if he was in the wrong for leaving her at the restaurant with no transport. He states in his post, "I don't know what I will say if I ever meet her again."
SOCIETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

413K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy