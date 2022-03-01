ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 33 years, Bethlehem ice cream shop bids farewell

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
 2 days ago
Nuts About Ice Cream, known for its homemade, natural and exotic ice cream selections, has closed after decades of business at 1124 Linden St., across from Liberty High School, in Bethlehem. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

A longstanding Bethlehem ice cream shop has served its last scoop of saffron pistachio.

Nuts About Ice Cream, known for its homemade, natural and exotic ice cream selections, has closed after decades of business at 1124 Linden St., across from Liberty High School, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page.

The shop was established in 1988 by husband and wife Bharatkumar and Rohini Joshi, who are retiring.

“It was a bittersweet moment for our family today,” reads the Feb. 28 Facebook post, which included a photo of the Joshis in front of the shop. “We sold our business property and most of the ice cream store equipment and this picture was taken right before us walking to the Lawyer’s office for the settlement appointment.”

“While we were sad that we were not able to sell our business and property to someone who would have carried on our amazing creation - it is what it is,” the post continues. “However, we are extremely happy for the buyers who will make this corner shine again soon.”

Nuts About Ice Cream originated in 1988 on East Greenwich Street in Bethlehem, around the corner from what is now Jumbars Cafe.

At that time, the business was selling the same ice cream that was sold at Hess’s Patio Restaurant in Allentown.

When the ice cream supplier started experiencing financial problems in 1990, however, an opportunity presented itself: the Joshis could start making their own ice cream in Bethlehem.

Bharatkumar took Penn State’s ice cream-making course, and Rohini tapped her longtime skills — she grew up making ice cream the old-fashioned way in her native Ugandan village. The women would gather during the day and crank ice cream by hand as their children played nearby.

“It would be an all-day thing,” Rohini told The Morning Call in a 2007 feature article.

The Joshis, who are of Indian descent, incorporated some of the spices familiar to their culture — including cardamom, saffron and ginger — into their ice cream.

“We always used ethnic flavors and we just expanded on it,” Rohini said.

In 1996, the Joshis purchased the former Kostas Drug Store several blocks away at 1124 Linden St. and moved operations there.

Over the next 25 years, the business continued to thrive as customers flocked to the shop for unique ice cream flavors such as cardamom kulfi, custard apple, fig, green tea, rose and Turkish coffee.

The business offered a variety of ice cream treats, including banana splits, specialty sundaes, milkshakes and floats. It also offered a rotating selection of sorbets.

In a May 2019 post on the business’ Facebook page, the Joshis shared the secret to their delicious homemade ice cream, which includes using the best, all-natural and high-quality ingredients such as pure vanilla, saffron, cocoa, pineapples and strawberries, along with full- and half-size nuts bought from the top importers and wholesalers.

“Combine that with dairy supplies/cream from local dairy farms using a high butter fat cream content for that smooth natural taste,” the post continues.

Due to the “changing world environment and our own families’ dynamics,” the Joshis put their business and business property up for sale in early 2021.

“We are hoping that someone young — just as, or more passionate than us — can take our vision to the next level,” a February 2021 post on the business’ Facebook page reads.

As was the case for countless small businesses over the past couple of years, Nuts About Ice Cream encountered several challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shop “managed to barely survive” the past two years, operating on a limited basis with curbside pickup of pints only, according to a November post on its Facebook page. The business did not accommodate walk-in customers.

“We lost a lot of customers who wanted more than pints but we also gained many new customers who appreciated the fact that we put people before profits,” the November post continues.

In their most recent post, the Joshis noted that they still own the business name “Nuts About Ice Cream,” along with the business’ unique recipes. They also thanked their longtime patrons.

“We had the best most supportive customers one could have,” the post concludes. “Our family collectively appreciates the 33 years of support we have received from you all. Till we meet again, stay well and stay safe.”

