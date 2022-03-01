ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Why do people gravitate towards conspiracy theories?

By Bob Buckley
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acgt2_0eSTbVHc00

(WGHP) — What’s that old phrase? Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth?

History is filled with conspiracy theories – many of which become accepted as at least partially true. In American history, we can go back to before there was a United States…it was March 1 of 1692 when the witch trials began in Salem, Massachusetts, accusing people of being possessed for something as simple as being left-handed.

There are plenty more conspiracy theories through the years – aliens being kept at Nevada’s, Area 51; who killed President John F. Kennedy; astronauts never landed on the moon – it was all shot on a movie soundstage to Elvis Presley still being alive while Paul McCartney is dead (both demonstrably not true). Does that make us uniquely susceptible to conspiracy theories?

Catch up on the latest from the Buckley Report

“It’s certainly not unique to Americans,” says High Point University political scientist, Martin Kifer. “We know that conspiracy theories run deep in a lot of societies.”

It’s much more likely just something baked into human DNA, and something that starts early in life.

“People start to build their views of who’s credible and who’s not as a source of information very early and it starts with the people around us – for many of us, it’s our family members,” says Kifer. “We have to rely on them to understand for us how the world works.”

But some things that get accepted, even if just by a few people, seem so silly you wonder why they could last more than three seconds. Take the “Birds Aren’t Real,” movement, for example. Peter McIndoe was still a teenager in January of 2017 when he was at a Women’s March shortly after President Trump was elected and he wanted to do something satirical, so he wrote what he says were the three most random words on a blank piece of paper and those words were, “Birds Aren’t Real.”

He kept the rouse up, claiming that between 1959 and 2001, the US Government killed all 12 billion birds in the country and replaced them with government spy drones. The “movement” put up billboards with the Birds Aren’t Real logo and made t-shirts, even began rallies of their own and enough TV stations bought it to put McIndoe on the news to say things like, “All 12 billion birds in the United States are artificial. What makes me think that? I think the evidence is all around us. Birds sit on power lines, we believe they’re charging on power lines.”

Kifer says it’s often just a case of people filling in the blanks in their sphere of information, for comfort.

“Regardless of people’s ideology or other backgrounds, that what they may do is look at uncertainty around them and want to find patterns that explain things that make them nervous,” says Kifer.

See more – including the Birds Aren’t Real rallies – in this edition of the Buckley Report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man arrested for ‘multiple’ incidents of indecent liberties with a child, Alamance County deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in a case of indecent liberties with a child that happened ‘throughout’ 2020. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of multiple incidents of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County. Over the course of the investigation, they say evidence led […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
NPR

How Black activists used lynching souvenirs to expose American violence

Photos showing the lynchings of African Americans in the 19th and early 20th century are some of the most troubling records of the racist history of the United States. But these black-and-white photographs are what filmmaker Christine Turner chose to focus on for her new documentary, Lynching Postcards: 'Token Of A Great Day'.
VISUAL ART
psychologytoday.com

Why Has America Always Been Obsessed with Baby Boomers?

Baby boomers have received much attention since they were children. Some have praised the generation for their alleged contributions while others have criticized them for their alleged faults. There is no consensus on whether baby boomers were a "good" or "bad" generation. Ever since the first baby boomer was born...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Elvis Presley
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#The Buckley Report#Americans#High Point University
Good News Network

This Woman Escaped Slavery by Hiding in Plain Sight – Disguised as a White Man

Shakespeare’s works are famous for portraying cross-dressing, particularly for the purpose of dealing dastardly and playing tricks on people. However, his fictions are nothing compared to the realities during slavery in America, where several enslaved people completed incredible escapes by disguising themselves as white. The most famous perhaps is...
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy