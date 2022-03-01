Why do people gravitate towards conspiracy theories?

(WGHP) — What’s that old phrase? Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth?

History is filled with conspiracy theories – many of which become accepted as at least partially true. In American history, we can go back to before there was a United States…it was March 1 of 1692 when the witch trials began in Salem, Massachusetts, accusing people of being possessed for something as simple as being left-handed.

There are plenty more conspiracy theories through the years – aliens being kept at Nevada’s, Area 51; who killed President John F. Kennedy; astronauts never landed on the moon – it was all shot on a movie soundstage to Elvis Presley still being alive while Paul McCartney is dead (both demonstrably not true). Does that make us uniquely susceptible to conspiracy theories?

“It’s certainly not unique to Americans,” says High Point University political scientist, Martin Kifer. “We know that conspiracy theories run deep in a lot of societies.”

It’s much more likely just something baked into human DNA, and something that starts early in life.

“People start to build their views of who’s credible and who’s not as a source of information very early and it starts with the people around us – for many of us, it’s our family members,” says Kifer. “We have to rely on them to understand for us how the world works.”

But some things that get accepted, even if just by a few people, seem so silly you wonder why they could last more than three seconds. Take the “Birds Aren’t Real,” movement, for example. Peter McIndoe was still a teenager in January of 2017 when he was at a Women’s March shortly after President Trump was elected and he wanted to do something satirical, so he wrote what he says were the three most random words on a blank piece of paper and those words were, “Birds Aren’t Real.”

He kept the rouse up, claiming that between 1959 and 2001, the US Government killed all 12 billion birds in the country and replaced them with government spy drones. The “movement” put up billboards with the Birds Aren’t Real logo and made t-shirts, even began rallies of their own and enough TV stations bought it to put McIndoe on the news to say things like, “All 12 billion birds in the United States are artificial. What makes me think that? I think the evidence is all around us. Birds sit on power lines, we believe they’re charging on power lines.”

Kifer says it’s often just a case of people filling in the blanks in their sphere of information, for comfort.

“Regardless of people’s ideology or other backgrounds, that what they may do is look at uncertainty around them and want to find patterns that explain things that make them nervous,” says Kifer.

See more – including the Birds Aren’t Real rallies – in this edition of the Buckley Report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.