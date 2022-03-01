Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez charged in shooting

2022-03-01 17:04:52 GMT+00:00 - Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez faces an attempted murder charge after he allegedly was involved in a shooting on Monday in San Jose, Calif.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday and booked into Santa Clara County's main jail. He is being held without bail pending a court appearance Wednesday.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time," San Jose police posted Tuesday on Twitter.

According to authorities, a man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot "at least once."

Velasquez won the UFC heavyweight title with a first-round technical knockout of Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 on Oct. 23, 2010.

He last competed in mixed martial arts when he suffered a 26-second knockout loss to current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Feb. 17, 2019. Since then he has wrestled in the WWE and in Mexico.

