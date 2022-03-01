ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BZ Chart Of The Day: Lucid Group Fails At Resistance

By Mark Putrino
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) slammed into a wall of resistance and are moving lower, down 16% at press time. The company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results...

