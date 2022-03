President Biden, in his first State of the Union, addressed the elephant in the room: fixing inflation via more government spending. "I have a better plan to fight inflation, lower your costs, not your wages, make more cars and semiconductors in America, more infrastructure and innovation in Americab…," he said, alluding to his Build Back Better plan, which calls for at least $2 trillion in spending.

