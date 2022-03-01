ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukrainian TV tower taken out in Russian airstrike, officials say

By Evan Simko-Bednarski and
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

At least five people were killed in Ukraine on Tuesday after an airstrike targeted Kyiv’s central TV broadcasting antenna and the country’s main Holocaust memorial – soon after Russia had warned residents to flee their homes.

The strikes, which crippled the country’s TV stations, also injured five people, Ukraine’s State Service for Emergency Situations said.

Harrowing footage captured the moment the huge TV antenna erupted into a ball of flames.

The missile attack also targeted the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial – the site where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 as the city was under Nazi occupation, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks, tweeting: “To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGMg1_0eSTZf9k00
Kyiv’s main TV broadcast antenna has been destroyed by a Russian airstrike, Ukrainian military officials said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Agocc_0eSTZf9k00
All of Ukraine’s television stations have stopped broadcasting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ic7tk_0eSTZf9k00
A map of Russian attacks in Ukraine as of Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.

Dmytro Kuleba, the country’s foreign minister, added the attacks were “evil and barbaric.”

“Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians,” Kuleba tweeted.

Ukrainian television stations stopped broadcasting just moments after local media first reported the explosions at the Kyiv TV tower, which carries both television and radio broadcasts.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said it would take some time for backup broadcasts to come online – and Ukrainians were warned that Russia might try spreading disinformation through counterfeit broadcasts in the meantime.

“The enemy can spread fakes to destabilize the situation,” the Ministry said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lnVy_0eSTZf9k00
Russian forces are 17 miles outside Kyiv’s city center.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPO2B_0eSTZf9k00
The Ukrainian government is warning that Russia will take advantage of the television outage to broadcast misinformation.

The attack on Tuesday came as a massive column of Russian armor continued to push for the capital city. As of midday Tuesday, Russian forces were within 17 miles of Kyiv’s city center.

Russia’s defense ministry had earlier said it was planning to strike targets in Kyiv used by Ukraine’s security services.

Without giving specific locations, the Russian ministry urged residents to evacuate their homes.

Russian forces have stepped up the intensity of their artillery attacks in recent days, and begun using heavier weapons.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian World#Antenna Tv#Live Tv#Babyn#Jews#Russian Nazis#Ukrainians#Ministry
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Washington Post

A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

Ukrainians have joined a gruesome but not-so-exclusive club — victims of unprovoked Russian military attacks and reported war crimes. The Syrian opposition, which has been attacked by Russian forces for almost seven years, has some advice for Ukrainians on surviving Russian military assaults and fighting invading Russian soldiers. They say that each day Ukrainians resist Russian aggression and fight for their homeland is a victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MILITARY
New York Post

Ukrainian sailor sinks Russian boss’s $7.7 million luxury superyacht

A Ukrainian man was arrested for partially sinking his Russian tycoon boss’ $7.7 million luxury super yacht in Spain in protest over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Taras Ostapchuk, 55, was taken into custody on Saturday in Mallorca after he allegedly opened several valves to intentionally flood the 156-foot-long vessel, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Salon

Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
RELIGION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy