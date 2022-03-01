5 Unique Subaru WRX STI Models for Sale

The 2022 Subaru WRX was revealed not so long ago and while not everyone has been bowled over by the sporty sedan, it is a better car than its predecessor in the ways that count. Starting at under $30,000 for the base model, the top-spec GT trim is much pricier at $41,895. Subaru has now gone live with the configurator for the 2022 WRX and we went all out to find out how much it's possible to spend on the sedan. We started with the GT and then added a number of accessories, some of which enhance the sedan's practicality and some which give it an even racier appearance. The sheer number of individual accessories is more what you'd associate with an SUV or truck than a sedan.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO