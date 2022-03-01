ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the Limited Series ‘And the Nominees Are…’ Panel With Writers Guild Award Nominees

By Ellise Shafer
 2 days ago
The Writers Guild of America, East will host their annual “ And the Nominees Are …” limited series contenders’ panel on March 1, with Variety hosting the livestream.

The limited series panel will take place at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and will run for 90 minutes. It will be streamed on Variety.com via the YouTube link below. The conversation will include WGA nominees Little Marvin (“Them: Covenant”), Barry Jenkins (“The Underground Railroad”), Brad Inglesby (“Mare of Easttown”), Ian Brennan (“Halston”), Molly Smith Metzler (“Maid”) and Sarah Burgess (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”). The panel will be moderated by Thrillist senior entertainment writer Esther Zuckerman.

The Writers Guild Awards will take place on March 20. “Only Murders in the Building” led this year’s nominations list , with three nods for comedy, new series and comedy episodic. Shows with two nominations include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Loki,” “The Morning Show,” “Succession,” “Yellowjackets,” “Hacks,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons.”

The Writers Guild of America, East will also host a documentary nominees panel on March 8 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, featuring writers from “Becoming Cousteau,” “Exposing Muybridge,” “Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong-Torres,” “A Writer,” “Citizen” and “Round One.”

The Writers Guild of America, East represents thousands of members who write content for motion pictures, television, news and digital media. The Guild negotiates and administers contracts that protect the creative and economic rights of its members; conducts programs, seminars and events on issues of interest to writers; and presents writers’ views to various bodies of government.

Watch the limited series panel conversation below.

