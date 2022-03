In 1849, Philadelphia’s Graham’s American Monthly Magazine of Literature and Art published the following statement: “St. Valentine’s Day is becoming, nay, it has become, a national holyday. We shall think better of the age in which we live, for the restoration to homage and joyful devotion of good old St. Valentine of blessed memory.” Graham’s was one of many Philadelphia-based and national publications that opened the floodgates to the commercialization of the holiday of love.

