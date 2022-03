Pennsylvania American Water is starting two projects to replace water mains in Derry Twp. and Steelton in Dauphin County. The company said in a news release that it will replace nearly two miles of water main “to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The cost of the system improvements, which replace 10,000 feet of main, some dating back to the early 1900s, is $2,740,000.”

STEELTON, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO