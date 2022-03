SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2022 municipal election in Spearfish will be Tuesday, April 12, at the Spearfish Senior Center. Elections for Ward 2 and 3 council seats, and the seat for mayor - all three-year terms - will be on the ballot. Ward 2 voters have incumbent Larry Klarenbeek and Gabe Bell; Ward 3 is incumbent Ana Rath Culver, Brandon Earl, and Dustin Lee. In the race for mayor, John Senden and James Vande Hey are on the ballot.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 7 DAYS AGO