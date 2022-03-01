ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Sarah Reed kicks off Women’s History Month

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxA7V_0eSTXTRU00

Sarah Reed Children’s Center is kicking off Women’s History Month by honoring some special women within the organization.

Tuesday morning, a room filled with inspiring women from the center came together for breakfast and to highlight the center’s 150th anniversary.

The recipient of the Spirit of Sarah Reed Award says it’s an honor to receive this award after all her hard work at the center.

“The award altogether, it’s humbling and honoring because it’s just her legacy of wanting to care for people and kids and wanting to take care of them. So receiving that award, it shows that my hard work is being recognized but it means so much more to me because it means I’m making a difference,” said Jessica Rose, support intervention specialist, Sarah Reed Children’s Center.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Retired board secretary and auxiliary president who served as a volunteer at the center for over 25 years — Chris Iwig — received the 2022 Sarah Reed Legacy Award.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Nearly 200 people attend fish fry dinner at a local church

Holy Trinity Church held a fish fry dinner on Ash Wednesday. According to Marc Moore, a volunteer at the church, about 200 people attended this dinner while enjoying a variety of foods. Moore said that normally the church has a fish fry on Fridays, but he wanted to do something special in 2022 and have […]
RELIGION
YourErie

Locals charged for attempting to distribute meth, cocaine

An Erie man has been sentenced in court after being convicted of violating federal drug laws. Joel Gustave, Jr., 41, of West 25th Street, will spend five years behind bars. According to information presented in court, Gustave possessed more than 840 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute. Also in federal court, a Titusville […]
ERIE, PA
St. Louis American

Organization helps Black families find their history

February is Black History Month, a time when the achievement and history of Black people, events, and organizations are recognized through dedicated programs and celebrations of milestones and legacies shaping the Black experience in America for 400-plus years. Yet, according to Keith Lester, a seasoned researcher and historian of the African Diaspora, every day is Black history, and every Black family has a history that needs to be discovered and documented.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S History Month#Spirit#Sarah Reed Award#Fox#Daily News#Sarah Reed Legacy Award#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
WPRI

Black History Month Children’s Books

Robin Kall from Reading with Robin is sharing some children’s book picks in honor of Black History Month. We are also joined by bestselling author, Nic Stone, who talks about her latest book. Book Recommendations:. BLUE by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond. SWEET JUSTICE by Mara Rockliff. THE FAITH OF ELIJAH...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Villages Daily Sun

Groups to celebrate Black history and culture

Through a set of famous paintings, Lynne Haines discovered a wealth of Black history unknown to her about the area. In December, Haines went to an art show in Mount Dora, where she saw paintings created by one of the Highwaymen, a group of Black artists who painted various Florida landscapes beginning in the 1950s.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Millcreek Police investigating theft of personal property

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating a theft of personal property that took place at a local retail store. This incident occurred on February 12, 2022. Police say the person in the photographs may be able to provide some information related to the investigation. Anyone with information or that is able to identify the person […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

What is Ash Wednesday?

Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.
MLB
YourErie

Vehicles heavily damaged in early morning car accident

A three-vehicle accident along Route 97 slowed traffic in Summit Township early Thursday morning. Reports of the accident at the intersection of Jackson Station Road and Rt. 97 went out just before 8 a.m. Thursday. As a result of the accident, two vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed away from the scene, while the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man arrested while burglarizing Summit Twp home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man was arrested after being caught allegedly burglarizing a Summit Township home. On March 1, the Pennsylvania State Police was contacted by a representative of the real estate owner (an LLC of Palo Alto, California) who was watching the suspect in the Summit Township home via closed circuit camera. The home […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local church struck by teenager’s bullet

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the afternoon on Thursday, March 3, the neighborhood was quiet, as a workday neighborhood tends to be. A delivery truck was parked in the street a couple of blocks away. An older RV was parked in the corner lot across the street from the church entrance. Inside Holy Trinity Catholic Church (2220 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Penn State to pay over $890k in clinic settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State University has agreed to pay over $890,000 in civil liability allegations according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Penn State agreed Thursday, March 3, to pay $899,824.55 to resolve allegations of civil liability for claims by the Penn State Psychological Clinic, located in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy