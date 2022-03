Ronda Rousey has become the latest fighter to voice her support for Cain Velasquez following his recent arrest. Over the course of the last few days, mixed martial arts fans and fighters alike have been rocked by the news that Cain Velasquez is being charged with attempted murder – alongside a string of other alleged crimes. Very few details were released initially but as the days went by, it was reported that Velasquez was attempting to exact revenge on a man who had been charged with molesting a relative of his.

UFC ・ 1 HOUR AGO