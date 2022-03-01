ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Chicago Blackhawks name their General Manager

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings have not gone very well for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. They are a bad team with a very bleak future due to the fact that they don’t have many superstar prospects to look forward to. Their best young player is Alex DeBrincat and they might be smarter to trade...

dawindycity.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Chicago Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier heading for expected job

Clint Frazier certainly does not take himself too seriously. The Chicago Cubs outfielder has been known for his outgoing personality and willingness to poke fun at himself and his career. He has been a refreshing change of pace on social media, showing himself to be one of the more accessible players in the game.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Alex Debrincat
NBC Chicago

Do Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews Want to Be Part of Blackhawks' Rebuild?

Do Kane and Toews want to be part of Hawks' rebuild? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After winning three Stanley Cups and clinching a playoff berth for nine consecutive seasons, the Blackhawks have taken a step back in recent years and have been in a retooling phase. It hasn't exactly led to success because of the inconsistency of the direction on a year to year basis.
NHL
FanSided

Alex DeBrincat gives Blackhawks win in a very special game

There was a point in time when Chicago Blackhawks were the luckiest fans in the National Hockey League. It wasn’t that long ago when the team was loaded with stars that helped them win multiple championships in a short amount of time. One of those stars was Duncan Keith....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks#Gm#The Nhl Trade Deadline
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo’s letter to baseball fans is absolutely heartbreaking

Anthony Rizzo knows baseball fans don’t deserve this, but the lockout will serve its purpose for future generations of players. The average fan will never understand the plights of rich men and women arguing for their own benefit, but it is the job of the Players’ Association to stand up for their own — not just the current crop of athletes but those to come. A new CBA ought to take modern players and future generations into account.
MLB
FanSided

3 things to watch in Milwaukee Bucks rematch against Chicago Bulls

Finishing off a long homestand with a close win over an Eastern Conference rival sure does feel good, huh? Well, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed back on the road for the first time in almost a month. The nice thing is that they won’t be going far as they make the short trip to play the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

4 NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Thursday 3/3/22

Spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.
NHL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Nashville at Seattle

A flurry of goals and a shorthanded marker lift Seattle to a 4-3 victory on Kraken Day. Happy Kraken Day, indeed. On a day earmarked to celebrate the arrival of NHL hockey in Seattle, the newest team in the league gave fans the best gift they could: two standings points and a 4-3 win over Nashville. The home team were a little too gracious to their guests at the start, going down 1-0 in period one. But, after allowing a power-play goal against in the first half of period two, the Kraken found their footing. Alex Wennberg, Calle Jarnkrok and Yanni Gourde - each on a different line - scored to establish a Seattle lead. And while Nashville would come back to tie it at 3-3, the Kraken's recently activated penalty kill capitalized as Colin Blackwell potted the game-winner.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

CHICAGO, IL - Alex DeBrincat scored 2:23 into sudden-death overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Thursday at United Center. Evander Kane's second of two goals in the game with 50 seconds to go in regulation and the Oilers net empty sent the game to sudden death, but a Leon Draisaitl tripping penalty put the Hawks on the power play, leading to DeBrincat's game-winning goal.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are about to name their new general manager. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers may make some changes due to injuries. The Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leas might be competing for the same defenseman and the New York Rangers are more and more likely to trade Alexandar Georgiev.
NHL
NHL

ANALYSIS: Full Lineup, Celebratory Crowd Drive Blackhawks to Victory

Trio of players return from injury, duo of former blueliners saluted on Thursday night. The Blackhawks rode a full-strength lineup and the crowd energy from a celebratory night to victory on Thursday night at the United Center. Sam Lafferty, Patrick Kane and Dominik Kubalik all scored as Chicago led the...
NHL
The Associated Press

Duncan Keith returns to Chicago with Edmonton Oilers

CHICAGO (AP) — Duncan Keith heard loud, sustained cheers that rained down from every corner of the United Center. It was just like old times — and much different, too. Keith returned to his first NHL home Thursday night, playing his first game in Chicago since he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in July.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Keith returns to Chicago with Oilers to play Blackhawks

Penguins visit Lightning; Capitals seek elusive win at home. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Thursday. Keith returns to the Windy City. Duncan Keith makes his...
NHL
NHL

Hjalmarsson, Keith welcomed back to Chicago on emotional night

Blackhawks pay homage to former defensemen who were part of three Stanley Cup titles. Niklas Hjalmarsson was honored by the Chicago Blackhawks and the fans at the United Center before tonights matchup against the Oilers. 06:38 •. The Chicago Blackhawks were reunited with some old friends Thursday. Niklas Hjalmarsson and...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

236K+
Followers
436K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy