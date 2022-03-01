The Chicago Blackhawks name their General Manager

A flurry of goals and a shorthanded marker lift Seattle to a 4-3 victory on Kraken Day. Happy Kraken Day, indeed. On a day earmarked to celebrate the arrival of NHL hockey in Seattle, the newest team in the league gave fans the best gift they could: two standings points and a 4-3 win over Nashville. The home team were a little too gracious to their guests at the start, going down 1-0 in period one. But, after allowing a power-play goal against in the first half of period two, the Kraken found their footing. Alex Wennberg, Calle Jarnkrok and Yanni Gourde - each on a different line - scored to establish a Seattle lead. And while Nashville would come back to tie it at 3-3, the Kraken's recently activated penalty kill capitalized as Colin Blackwell potted the game-winner.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO