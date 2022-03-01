High Resolution Single Tube Reader

Work, study, or play on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable laptop. Designed with students and multitaskers in mind, it features Intel Alder Lake processors and a 9.4-mm thick chassis for a lightweight design with all the power you need. In fact, the tablet runs Windows 11 Home for maximum performance. Most impressively, this detachable laptop is ideal for working on the go; you can connect a portable keyboard to work in a coffee shop. Furthermore, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i includes 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connections. It also comes with a dual 5 MP camera, two 1-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 3.5 mm headphone jacket. As a result, it’s the perfect gadget for undertaking videoconferences from home. Finally, it’s available in 2 colors: Stone Blue or Stone Grey.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO