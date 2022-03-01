ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Michael S. Williams, 68

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
Michael S. Williams, 68, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Mike’s pride and joy was his family, as he and Lynn had seven children, but he was dad to many more. If you didn’t call him Dad or Papa, Mike was known as Happy, Mom2 or Big Mike. He was the first to offer a helping hand and open his heart and home to anyone.

Coming in a close second was his life’s work and passion of dairy farming. Mike started Williams Farm in 1977 but unfortunately a devastating fire in 2000 claimed the home barn. Mike recovered by starting over in Sheds, working both properties as one. He always provided for his family and worked tirelessly every day. Mike not only taught us the value of hard work, dedication and devotion, he constantly showed us how to live it. When asked how he was doing, Mike always replied “Living the Dream.”

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynn Williams; his children, Michael (Christie) Williams II, Jennifer (Bob) Vaill, Matthew (Shelby) Williams, Julie (Roger) West, Michelle (Doug) Stearns, Kimberlee (Doug) Smith and Steven (Sherri) Williams, 16 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and grand-dogs.

Calling hours will be held on March 3, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. with services to follow at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Following the services there will be a reception at the Federated Church of New Woodstock. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Williams Family Farm at any NBT Bank. To leave a message of sympathy for the Williams family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

