DETROIT – Police discovered a criminal enterprise worth millions of dollars at a used auto parts store in Detroit on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Detroit police officers arrested two people in connection with the illegal car crushing operation and marijuana grow facility discovered at Auto Planet on Schafer Highway, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The suspects were allegedly using fraudulent paperwork to cover up that they were crushing hundreds of stolen vehicles. Hundreds of marijuana plants were also discovered inside one of the buildings, WDIV Local 4 reports.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO