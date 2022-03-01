ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Brown College Partners with Western Governor’s University for Affordable Graduate Degrees

By Staff Report
Morris Brown College, a historically Black liberal arts college based in Atlanta, has announced a partnership with nonprofit online Western Governors University (WGU) that will allow its graduates to pursue affordable graduate degrees at WGU.

WGU’s online programs are mentor-supported and designed to fit into busy work and home schedules, assisting in the goal of building a future-ready workforce. WGU will provide Morris Brown graduates and employees with flexible, personalized learning pathways to graduate degrees and praograms, officials say.

“WGU and Morris Brown College share the desire to offer accessible and affordable education to working adults throughout Georgia,” said Kimberly K. Estep, WGU’s Southeast Regional Vice President. “We are proud to partner with such a fantastic institution to expand opportunities to further students’ education and help them achieve career success.”

Under the terms of the partnership, students are eligible to apply for the $2,500 Morris Brown Graduate Scholarship to aid in their WGU studies.

“We are delighted to collaborate with WGU to provide a pathway to affordable graduate degrees for our alumni, current students, and employees,” said Kevin E. James, President of Morris Brown College. “In doing so, this partnership will grant them with the tools to achieve in their already-bright futures.”

WGU is one of the few fully online universities available to Georgia students. WGU offers more than 60 online degree programs in business, education, health, and information technology. There are more than 5,000 WGU students in Georgia and nearly 8,000 graduates in the state. For more about WGU’s programs, or to learn more about WGU in Georgia, visit wgu.edu.

