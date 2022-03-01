Ex-Giant Eli Apple mercilessly trolled during Mardi Gras

Shortly before surrendering a touchdown that cost the Cincinnati Bengals a Super Bowl LVI victory, cornerback Eli Apple was really feeling himself.

For the first time in Apple’s career, he had strung together some marginally acceptable performances and it went to his head. Suddenly, the quiet and often isolated Apple was loud and boisterous. His ego had swelled to unimaginable proportions and that manifested itself with a side of disdain.

Disdain for who? The New York Giants, the New Orleans Saints and their legions of fans.

Apple later continued his verbal assault on Giants and Saints fans, as well as the New Orleans way of life. He insulted their food and their culture, and that’s something they kept in mind.

With the 2022 Mardi Gras celebration winding down, those in New Orleans took one final opportunity to return fire on Apple. And they did so in glorious, trolling fashion.

There were earlier trolls at Mardi Gras that are not necessarily safe for work but rest assured, the people of New Orleans have been having fun at Apple’s expense for the better part of a month. About as much fun as Cooper Kupp had in the Super Bowl.

Following his major failure on the NFL’s biggest stage, Apple quieted down a bit. He briefly came up for air to claim a fire had been “reawoke” within him before guaranteeing that he’ll dominate in 2023. He then slinked back away under whatever rock he’s been hiding.